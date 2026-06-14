No HSRP? Pune RTO Warns Of Fine & Service Suspension After June 30 | File Photo

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has extended the final deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to June 30, 2026. Vehicle owners who fail to comply by the deadline will face a ₹1,000 penalty and suspension of several key RTO services.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Bhosale stated that the installation of HSRPs is mandatory under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and in accordance with directives issued by the Supreme Court. The move aims to enhance vehicle security, curb number plate tampering and improve the identification of vehicles involved in crimes and traffic violations.

According to the Transport Department, all vehicle owners must ensure that HSRPs are installed before the revised deadline. After June 30, authorities will begin enforcement action against non-compliant vehicles.

In addition to the monetary penalty, several vehicle-related services will be blocked for owners who have not fitted HSRPs. These restrictions will apply to services such as vehicle ownership transfer, hypothecation addition or removal, vehicle re-registration, approval for structural modifications, and renewal of permits and other transport-related services. Only essential certification-related services, where applicable, may continue.

The Transport Department has urged vehicle owners not to wait until the last moment and to complete the HSRP installation process well before the deadline to avoid inconvenience and legal action.

Officials reiterated that the mandatory implementation of HSRP is part of a nationwide initiative to improve road safety and strengthen vehicle-tracking mechanisms. Vehicle owners can book appointments through authorised channels and get the tamper-proof number plates installed at designated centres.

The Pune RTO has appealed to all eligible vehicle owners to comply with the directive by June 30, 2026, to avoid penalties and disruptions to essential vehicle-related services.