Pune: Women's Empowerment & Child Development Require Collective Social Responsibility, Says Amruta Fadnavis | Sourced

Pune: Stressing that the responsibility of empowering women and ensuring child development cannot rest solely with the government, Divija Foundation founder Amruta Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday called upon every section of society to actively contribute towards building a safer and more inclusive future.

Speaking at the Urja Awards 2026, organised by Gravittus Foundation at JW Marriott Hotel on Senapati Bapat Road, Fadnavis said every individual should contribute, according to their ability, towards the welfare of women, children, the environment and society.

Referring to inspirational women from Indian history, she said, "Women like Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Ahilyabai Holkar and Rani Lakshmibai made extraordinary contributions to the nation through their work. Even today, society needs more women with such commitment and leadership. Child development and women's empowerment cannot be achieved by the administration alone. Every section of society must come forward and play its role."

The event was attended by Padma Bhushan Dr Shantanu B. Mujumdar, founder of Symbiosis International University; Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed University); Usha Kakade, founder of Gravittus Foundation; Rohan Deshmukh, trustee of Lokmangal Foundation; Indian cricketer Tilak Varma; actor Chunky Panday; Telugu film director Venky Kudumula; and several distinguished guests from different fields.

The prestigious Urja Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to veteran educationist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Shantanu B. Mujumdar for his outstanding contribution to the field of education.

Other awardees included renowned gynaecologist Dr Sanjay Gupte for healthcare; Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder of Kinetic Green Energy, for entrepreneurship; Indian cricketer Tilak Varma for sports; noted scholar of folk literature and the Satyashodhak movement Prof. Dr Vishwanath Shinde for literature; and Annarao Bhimshankar Rajmane, head of Jivhala Matimand Sanstha, Solapur, for education and social service.

The foundation also conferred a special Shaurya Award upon Sayali Arjun Jadhav, wife of Uri martyr Arjun Jadhav, along with his parents, in memory of the fallen soldier. Irfan Mujawar of Tandulwadi, who saved five lives during the Malshiras accident, received the Humanitarian Award. Each award comprised a memento, shawl and a Tulsi sapling.

Fadnavis said India was "not merely a piece of land but a living national spirit" shaped by individuals who dedicate their lives to the country in fields ranging from defence, education and healthcare to sports and social service. Such personalities deserve to be recognised because they create India's identity through their work," she said.

Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr Shantanu B. Mujumdar said women's empowerment and child development continued to remain neglected areas that require far greater attention from both society and the government. Praising Usha Kakade's efforts, he said the union government should consider honouring her with a Padma Award for her significant contribution to the empowerment of women and children through the Gravittus Foundation.

In her welcome address, Usha Kakade said the objective of the Urja Awards was to recognise individuals making remarkable contributions in diverse fields and inspire others through their achievements. She highlighted the foundation's Good Touch, Bad Touch awareness initiative, which has reached nearly six hundred thousand students. She urged parents to spend quality time with their children, maintain open communication, empower girls and stand firmly by them. "Social work is a movement that requires the participation and awareness of every section of society," she said.

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar praised Kakade's journey from being a mother to becoming a successful entrepreneur and social worker. She said the Gravittus Foundation was giving "energy" to society by recognising people who dedicate themselves to public service.

Accepting his award from his mentor Dr Mujumdar, Dr Sanjay Gupte said it was a matter of great pride for him. He also suggested that the Gravittus Foundation expand its initiatives to include cancer awareness programmes alongside its child safety campaign.

A.B. Rajmane spoke about the challenges of working with intellectually disabled children and stressed the need to integrate them into the social mainstream. Prof Dr Vishwanath Shinde emphasised the importance of preserving folk arts and literature while ensuring greater recognition for folk artistes.

Expressing gratitude after receiving the sports award, Tilak Varma said it was an honour to represent India and that he would continue striving to fulfil the expectations of millions of cricket fans.

Venky Kudumula, Chunky Panday, Rohan Deshmukh and Irfan Mujawar also shared their thoughts during the event. The felicitation of martyr Arjun Jadhav's family turned into an emotional moment, drawing a heartfelt response from the audience.

The programme was compered by Leena Saldanha-Joshi, while Aradhya Kakade proposed the vote of thanks.