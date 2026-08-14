Pune: 80 Years Of Independence, But No Freedom From Floods For Ekta Nagar Residents | FPJ Photo

Pune: As India marks its 80th Independence Day, residents of Ekta Nagar on Sinhagad Road in Pune say they are still waiting for a more basic freedom — the freedom to face the monsoon without fearing that rising water will enter their homes.

The area has changed rapidly over the years, with housing societies, roads and new construction transforming the neighbourhood. Yet its proximity to the Mutha river and recurring flooding continue to leave residents vulnerable. In July this year, water from the Khadakwasla dam discharge entered the parking areas of housing societies, including Dwarka and Jal Poojan in Ekta Nagar, after the discharge reached 27,203 cusecs, an official from the Disaster Management Office told The Free Press Journal.

A major rescue operation was carried out in Ekta Nagari on Sinhagad Road after water released from Khadakwasla Dam caused flooding in several housing societies.



The Pune Fire Brigade safely evacuated around 70–80 residents using boats and shifted them to safer locations. No… pic.twitter.com/7GJa5qTrPZ — Punekar News (@punekarnews) July 31, 2026

The current situation at Ekta nagar on Sinhagad road in Pune as the civic administration has started evacuating people from here to a safe place. #Pune pic.twitter.com/6ETGMHOyiF — Ali shaikh (@alimshaikhTOI) July 25, 2024

Army personnel from the Indian Army's southern command join the rescue operation Rescue at Ekta nagar in Pune. #Pune pic.twitter.com/Tcsh3Vgyk3 — Ali shaikh (@alimshaikhTOI) July 25, 2024

#WATCH Pune, Maharashtra: Flood-like situation in Ekta Nagar of Pune city. Pune Fire Brigade officials deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/zx6a5QbHeO — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

Ankit Kumar, 43, a resident, said, “Ekta Nagar has changed completely over the years. There are big housing societies, proper roads, and so much construction around us, so you would think this is a developed part of Pune. But every monsoon, we are back to the same fear. The moment we hear that the dam discharge is increasing, we start moving our cars, furniture, and important things upstairs. Development has happened, but the basic problem of flooding has never really been solved.”

The fear is not limited to water entering homes. Residents say repeated flooding has damaged vehicles and household belongings, disrupted businesses and raised concerns about property values.

Aryan Shukla, 23, another resident, said, “Every year, officials come here after the flooding, see the damage and tell us that a permanent solution will be found. We have heard about protection walls, relocation and other plans for years. But when the next monsoon comes, we are still the ones shifting our vehicles and belongings. We don’t want another visit or another assurance. We want to see the work actually completed before the next flood. We still don’t know what will happen next year. Will it be the same?”

PMC’s Disaster Management Office records accessed by The Free Press Journal show that on August 21, 2025, seven families comprising 35 people from Ekta Nagar were relocated to their relatives’ homes. A record dated August 2, 2026, shows that 40 families and 100 residents from Jal Poojan Apartment, Sharada Society, Dwarka and Anand Park under the Sinhagad Road Regional Office were shifted to the badminton hall.

The figures are not directly comparable, as the 2026 entry covers several affected localities rather than Ekta Nagar alone. However, they underline the continuing need for emergency evacuation and relief in the Sinhagad Road riverside belt.

The civic body has proposed a long-term rehabilitation plan involving 1,383 residential units and 67 shops in flood-prone areas, with relocation to Hingne Khurd. PMC has also proposed flood-mitigation measures, including a retaining wall.

Residents, however, question why such measures have taken years to materialise.

Rambhau Kumar, 67, said, “It is easy to say that Ekta Nagar floods because it is close to the river, but that cannot be the whole explanation. We have seen construction increase around this area and the natural flow of water has changed. If there are encroachments, debris or blocked drainage channels reducing the space for water to flow, the authorities should identify them and remove them.”

Meanwhile, Ganesh Sonavane, Disaster Management Officer, PMC, said, “For Ekta Nagar residents, Independence Day should also mean freedom from the fear of floods. The rise in evacuations reflects the continued vulnerability of these low-lying areas during heavy rain and dam discharge. PMC is focusing on timely warnings, evacuation and relief, while long-term solutions include flood-mitigation works, a protection wall and rehabilitation of vulnerable residents.”