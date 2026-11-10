Pune: Woman Hit On Head With Sickle While Rescuing Father In Firecracker Dispute; Two Arrested | Representative

Pune: A 21-year-old woman sustained serious head injuries after she was allegedly attacked with a sickle while trying to intervene in an assault on her father following a dispute over a firecracker in Nana Peth. The incident took place near Hope Hospital at Patra Chawl around 1.30 am on Nov 9.

Samarth police have arrested two suspects, identified as Vinayak Atish Kamble (26) and Aryan Vijay Shinde (18), both residents of Tadiwala Road. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Sandesh Sanjay Jadhav (30), a resident of Patra Chawl, and his associates.

The injured woman, identified as Akanksha Nitin Salve (21), sustained a serious head injury and collapsed on the spot after being struck with the sickle. She is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.

According to police, the dispute began on the night of Nov 8, when Nitin Girdhari Salve (42), a rickshaw driver, was returning home with his wife and daughter after visiting relatives for Diwali.

As his rickshaw passed through the area, one of its wheels accidentally ran over a firecracker being burst by Akash, alias Rishi Ubale, son-in-law of Sanjay, alias Kalu Jadhav (50), who lives in the same Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building.

Ubale allegedly abused Salve over the incident. Salve explained that he had not noticed the firecracker.

However, Ubale allegedly returned after five to 10 minutes, picked a fight with Salve and assaulted him. When Salve's wife intervened, she was pushed to the ground and sustained a knee injury. The family later returned home after settling the argument.

The matter escalated around 1.30 am on Nov 9, when Salve went near Hope Hospital. He allegedly encountered Sandesh Jadhav and his friends there.

On seeing Salve, Sanjay Jadhav reportedly told his companions that Salve had earlier quarrelled with his son-in-law over the firecracker.

Sandesh Jadhav and his associates then allegedly approached Salve, abused him and began assaulting him with kicks and punches.

When Salve's family members, including his wife, two daughters and nephew Nikul Jagtap, tried to intervene, one of the assailants allegedly took out a sharp weapon and threatened to kill Salve.

Kamble allegedly attempted to strike Salve on the head with the weapon. However, his daughter Akanksha intervened and was struck on the head with the sickle. She sustained severe injuries and fell unconscious after bleeding heavily.

The assailants subsequently fled the spot. Salve rushed his daughter to Sassoon General Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Counter-Complaint Filed

Meanwhile, Kamble has also lodged a counter-complaint, alleging that he and Aryan Shinde were assaulted with an iron weapon during the same dispute.

Kamble claimed that he sustained injuries to his left hand and face. Based on his complaint, police have registered a separate case against Nitin Salve and two others.