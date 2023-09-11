Pune: Wildlife Treatment Centre Commences Operations In Bavdhan

Representative Photo |

The Forest Department announced on Monday that the Wildlife Treatment Centre in Pune's Bavdhan has officially commenced its operations.

In the selection process, three wildlife-specialised organisations presented their proposals to a committee chaired by the Chief Conservator of Forests. Following careful evaluation, the Rescue (RISQ) Charitable Trust in Pune was chosen to oversee these crucial tasks. An agreement has been signed, transferring the management and treatment planning responsibilities to this organisation.

Subsequently, representatives from the organisation, forest department staff, and a vastu consultant conducted a joint inspection and identified certain requirements that needed to be fulfilled before relocating wild animals to the wildlife treatment centre.

Currently, the centre is providing care to a total of 138 wild animals and birds. Deputy Conservator of Forests Mahadev Mohite has issued an appeal to the public, highlighting that this is the largest wildlife treatment centre in western Maharashtra. In case of encountering injured or displaced wild animals within human habitation areas, citizens are encouraged to contact the Forest Department at telephone number 1926.

