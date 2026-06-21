Pune: Why Lonavala's Much-Hyped Tiger Point Skywalk Is Yet To Take Off After 2.5 Years?

Proposed Skywalk Project Plan Photo | PMRDA Official Website

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two and a half years have passed since the decision was made to build a skywalk at Tiger Point and Lions Point, located just 12 kilometres away from Lonavala city, which is known as a hill station and tourism hub. Discussions regarding various aspects, such as the facilities to be built there, the development being carried out as a tourism area, and employment for the sons of the soil, have been ongoing for the past two and a half years.

However, PMRDA is unable to find a contractor to build this skywalk. For the past many days, PMRDA has floated a tender under the Expression of Interest (EOI) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. However, no contractor has responded to it yet.

The Skywalk Project…

Lonavala is a popular hill station situated on the Mumbai-Pune highway. It is a major tourist destination and is visited by a large number of tourists from Mumbai, Pune, and other distant areas. This place is well connected by road, rail, and air, and tourists visit Lonavala throughout the year.

Lions Point and Tiger Point are major tourist destinations. However, despite the high capacity and increasing number of tourists, basic facilities, amenities, and infrastructure like wide roads, adequate and uninterrupted water and power supply, toilets, waste management, entertainment, security, etc., are inadequate in this area and at the tourist spots. To boost tourism in this area, and thereby achieve employment generation and overall development of the area, there is an urgent need to pay attention to these basic aspects.

Current Status…

In a meeting chaired by the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on 21st September 2023, it was decided to widen the road from Bhushi Dam to the existing tourist spots, Lions and Tiger Point, develop the Lions Point and Tiger Point area, and build a glass skywalk at Tiger Point. It was decided to implement this project as a top priority, and a high-level committee of the state government is monitoring the progress of this project.

An Expression of Interest (EOI) has been invited under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the skywalk and facilities at Lions and Tiger Point. An Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) tender has been invited for other infrastructure works. However, no contractor has shown interest in it yet.

Maval MLA Sunil Shelke said, “The Lonavala Skywalk is a project that will add to the glory of Maval. All obstacles in the path of this project have been removed, and the actual work will start soon. We intend to give tourists a world-class experience.”

Pune Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari said, “Road work is being done before the skywalk work. Utility shifting work is underway. Obstacles are being encountered due to the unavailability of land.”

Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Tender

Proposed Facilities at Lions Point

- Entrance with security cabin and ticket counter – 4500 sq m.

- Rooftop cafe – 5000 sq. m.

- Public toilets – 200 sq.m.

- Parking near Lions Point – 8000 sq.m.

- Walking plaza / courtyard

- Street lights, high-mast

Proposed Facilities at Tiger Point

- Glass skywalk – Length 125 metres × Width 6.00 metres

- Amphitheatre for 1000 people

- Gazebo seating arrangement

- Adventure sports zip line

- Ferris wheel – 30 metres in diameter

- Landscaping

- Laser light and sound show theatre

- Street lights, high mast

- Fire station

- Compound wall for the entire area

- Drainage line

- C.C. Camera

- Parking for 1600 cars and 2000 two-wheelers

- Public toilets – 400 sq.m.

Estimated Project Cost (EPC) Tender – Infrastructure Development

- Lions Tiger Point Site: Road length 1.00 km and width 45.00 m, which includes an 11.00 m lane. A wide elevated route (elevated freeway) is meant for vehicles heading towards Mulshi and Lonavala. On both sides, there is an 8.50 m. wide service road and a 6.50 m. wide footpath on both sides, as well as a 2.00 m. wide planter bed.

- Landscape

- Raw water main line from Pawana Dam to Skywalk – Length 18.0 km, 150 mm diameter pipe material

- 22 KV power supply for the site – with a transformer room

- Compound wall in CR masonry – 750 mm, 1.25 m. high with MS railing

- ESR and GSR for water storage

- Street lights

- Public toilets