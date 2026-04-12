Pune: Katraj-Kondhwa Road Widening Gains Momentum; Land Acquisition Funded, First Phase Nears Completion | Sourced

The long-pending Katraj–Kondhwa road widening project, a crucial link connecting two national highways in Pune, has gathered pace with the state government allocating substantial funds for land acquisition. The move comes in response to rising traffic pressure on this key arterial route.

With over 15,000 vehicles plying on the road every hour, many of them heavy vehicles, the stretch has become one of the city’s most congested corridors. In the absence of alternative routes like the PMR Ring Road and the Katraj–Khadi Machine–Vadki bypass, traffic from Bopdev Ghat and Dive Ghat continues to rely heavily on this road.

Rapid residential and commercial development in the surrounding areas, along with the growth of warehouses, has further intensified congestion. To address this, the administration has accelerated the implementation process, aiming to complete the first phase, developing a 50-meter-wide road by June 2026.

The overall development plan proposes an 84-meter-wide road, of which the first phase will cover 50 meters. Land acquisition for this phase, spanning approximately 52,630 sq. meters across 129 properties along a 3.5 km stretch, is in its final stages. Boundary marking and tree enumeration work began on April 7, with coordination between multiple departments.

A joint committee under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and District Collector Jitendra Dudi has been overseeing the process. The final proposal has been submitted to the state government for approval, which is expected soon.

Financially, the project has received a major boost. The state government has allocated around ₹140 crore, while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has earmarked nearly ₹300 crore specifically for land acquisition, marking a significant commitment to the project.

Speaking on the development, Commissioner Ram said the project is vital for the city’s mobility and that coordinated efforts between civic and district administrations are ensuring faster progress. He added that the road widening will significantly ease congestion and improve safety for commuters.

Senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Omprakash Divte, Deputy Commissioner (Land Acquisition) Nikhil More, and Special Land Acquisition Officer Darunkar, have played a key role in pushing the process forward.

The 50-meter-wide road will include a main carriageway, service roads on both sides, stormwater drains, and a grade separator at Mauli Nagar. The final 84-meter plan also includes parking, footpaths, cycle tracks, utility ducts, and sewage systems.

District Collector Dudi emphasised that transparency and speed are being prioritized in the land acquisition process to ensure timely completion.

The project has also received a budget allocation of ₹85 crore for the financial year 2026–27. So far, about 32% of the work has been completed, with the remaining work progressing steadily under the supervision of city engineers.

Meanwhile, a flyover being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is extending up to 260 meters near Rajas Chowk. To facilitate its integration, around 400 meters of service roads are being developed, with partial work already completed.

With coordinated efforts from the state government and PMC, the Katraj–Kondhwa road project is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and enhance the overall quality of life for Pune residents.