Pune: ‘Godman’ Booked For Rape & Cheating Woman Of Rs 50 Lakh; Accused Absconding

Swargate Police Station | File Photo

Pune: A self-proclaimed godman has been booked for allegedly raping a woman and cheating her of over Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of solving her personal problems, police said.

The case has been registered at Swargate Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) based on a complaint filed by a 42-year-old woman. The accused, a resident of Taratgaon in Pandharpur, is yet to be arrested.

According to police reports, the woman was facing marital disputes and living separately from her husband when she came in contact with the accused about five years ago through an acquaintance. He allegedly introduced himself as a “Dev-Rishi” and claimed to have divine powers.

Police said the accused gained her trust by promising to resolve her family issues. He then allegedly called her to a lodge in the Swargate area, where he raped her. He later took her to another lodge in Mangaon and allegedly sexually assaulted her again.

Investigators said the accused continued to exploit the woman over several years. He allegedly promised her a job and returns through investments in the construction business. Under these pretexts, he took cash and jewellery from her, amounting to Rs 50.55 lakh.

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Exploitation Continued For 5/6 Years...

The exploitation reportedly continued for five to six years. The woman approached the police after realising she had been cheated and abused.

Police Sub-Inspector Patil is conducting further investigation into the case. Officials said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

The case comes amid similar incidents in the state, including one involving Rushikesh Vaidya, who was arrested for a comparable offence. His case, initially registered in Vasai, was later transferred to Manjari Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) for investigation, and he is currently lodged in Yerwada Jail under judicial custody.

Police have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid falling prey to such fraudulent claims.