Pune Police Arrest Fake Godman In Rape Case; Accused To Be Produced In Court Soon | Sourced

Pune: Police in Pune have taken a self-styled godman into custody in connection with an alleged rape case registered at the Hadapsar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate). The accused, identified as Rushikesh Vaidya, was detained late Friday night and will be produced before a court on Saturday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Vaidya under relevant sections of rape. Police said the accused was taken into custody by a team from the Manjari Police after tracking his movements.

According to the complaint, the accused first contacted the victim through social media and gradually gained her trust. He allegedly posed as a religious figure and claimed spiritual powers. Police said he used these claims to emotionally manipulate the woman and establish control over her.

Officials said the accused called the victim to Pune, where he allegedly took her to a lodge in the Manjari area. There, he is accused of sexually assaulting her against her will. The complaint further states that a similar assault took place later in Manikpur in Vasai. Police have invoked sections related to rape in the case.

Investigators said the accused used deception and false religious claims to influence the victim. He allegedly projected himself as a godman to exploit her trust. Police are now working to gather evidence, including digital records and other material linked to the case.

‘No Criminal Record Found Yet’

Authorities said that, so far, no previous criminal record has been found against the accused. However, officials are verifying his background and have not ruled out the possibility of more victims. They have appealed to anyone with similar complaints to come forward.

The accused is being produced before the court, and the police are expected to seek custody for further questioning. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.