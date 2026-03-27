Pune Crime: Man Poses As ‘Lord Shiva’s Incarnation’, Drugs & Rapes Woman; Case Registered – Here's What Happened

Pune Crime Diary | Representational Image | File

Pune: A man has been booked for allegedly posing as an incarnation of Lord Shiva to gain a woman’s trust and sexually assault her after drugging her. The case, reported in Pune and Vasai, has sparked serious concern over online exploitation and abuse.

The accused has been identified as Rushikesh Vaidya, a resident of Vasai. Police said he first came in contact with the victim through the social media platform Facebook in 2023.

According to the complaint, Vaidya befriended the woman online and gradually gained her confidence. During their conversations, he allegedly claimed that he was an incarnation of Lord Shiva and told the woman that she was his Parvati. Police said he used these claims to emotionally manipulate her.

After gaining her trust, the accused called the woman to Pune. He allegedly took her to a lodge in the Manjari area, where he gave her an intoxicating substance. Once she lost consciousness, he reportedly sexually assaulted her. Police said he also took obscene photographs of the victim during the incident and later used them to blackmail her.

Officials further said that the accused again called the woman to Vasai in 2025, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her once more.

Following the complaint, a case of rape has been registered at Manikpur Police Station in Vasai. The case was later transferred to the Hadapsar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) in Pune for further investigation.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingale said the accused had been in contact with the victim since 2023 and had mentally harassed and manipulated her using various methods. He added that the accused projected himself as a self-styled godman to lure victims.

Police have formed four teams to trace and arrest the accused. Search operations are underway in nearby areas. Officials have also appealed to other possible victims to come forward and lodge complaints.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.