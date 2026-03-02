‘Give Me Money, Or I'll File Rape Case’: Woman Booked For Extortion In Pune’s Chakan; Probe Reveals Relationship Began When Complainant Was Minor

Extortion | Representational Image I File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has come to light in the Chakan area of Pune District, where a woman extorted a 27-year-old youth by demanding money and an apartment for her to live in. She threatened the youth that if he didn't give her the things she demanded, then she would file a rape case against him. However, in a shocking turn of events, it has been revealed that the woman had an affair with the youth for several years, ever since he was 13 years old.

The 27-year-old youth has filed a case at the Chakan North Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). Chakan Police have booked a 47-year-old woman under the BNS section 308 (extortion).

According to available details, the accused woman and the complainant youth had a romantic affair where they reportedly had sexual relations. This all reportedly started 14 years ago in 2012 when the woman was around 33 years old, and the complainant was 13-years-old -- a minor by age.

Police sources said that the affair continued for several years until the youth became an adult and got married. He reportedly insisted on the affair ending upon his marriage. The youth and the woman used to live in the Panjarpol area of Bhosari in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city. After the marriage, the youth shifted to Waki Budruk village in Khed Tehsil.

According to the complaint, a few months ago, the accused woman showed up and started demanding money from the youth. The youth paid over Rs 6 lakh to her in total amidst her threats of filing a rape case against him. The woman also demanded a flat from him for her to live in. Unable to afford the flat, and as the woman’s threats kept growing, the youth reached out to the police.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Kadam, in charge of the Chakan North Police Station, said, “We have received the complaint from the youth, and we have registered a case of extortion against the woman on Friday. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

Posts of this case are currently going viral on social media, where the netizens are debating how the investigation should move forward. Many who have a little knowledge of the law argue that the woman must be charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) of 2012 for having a sexual relationship with a minor.

When asked about this, Sr PI Kadam said, “Our investigations have revealed that the complainant was a minor when they had a physical relationship. However, we are continuing the investigation. As of now, we have charged the woman with extortion. We are currently looking for her, as she hasn't been arrested yet.”