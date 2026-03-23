Man Posing As Godman Booked For Molesting Widow In Nanded | Representational Image

Nanded: Bhagyanagar Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly molesting a widow by posing as a godman and luring her with a false promise of marriage.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sant Harigiri Dattagiri Maharaj (38), allegedly sexually exploited the 47-year-old woman since July 2025. He later refused to marry her, claiming he was a hermit, and allegedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter. He is also accused of taking money from the victim.

The victim, who lived alone in an apartment in Taroda Khurd after her husband’s death, had developed an inclination towards spiritualism. On May 12, 2025, she visited a math in the Gadipura area, where she met the accused.

Police said she became his disciple in June 2025 and began visiting the math every Thursday. During this period, the two developed close contact and communicated regularly over the phone.

On July 16, the accused allegedly visited the victim’s house under the pretext of performing a puja and forcibly established physical relations with her. Police said he repeated the act on two to three occasions.

Investigators said the accused allegedly took advantage of the victim’s loneliness and later began neglecting her.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.