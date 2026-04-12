Pune Metro Lines 4 & 4A To Be Completed In 4 Years, Cut Travel Time, Ease Traffic: Shravan Hardikar | Anand Chaini

To strengthen Pune’s public transport network, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) organised a public outreach programme, Pune Metro Samvad, at Ichalkaranji Hall in Karvenagar to present details of the upcoming Metro Line 4 and 4A projects to local residents on Sunday.

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The event was attended by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil as the chief guest. Also present were MahaMetro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar, Director Atul Gadgil, along with senior officials and former corporators.

During the session, Shravan Hardikar presented a detailed overview of Pune Metro’s progress, its current operational status, and the proposed expansion under Lines 4 and 4A. He stated that MahaMetro is aiming to complete the project within the next four years.

Metro Line 4 will connect Khadakwasla–Hadapsar–Kharadi, while Line 4A will link Karvenagar, Warje and Manikbaug (Nal Stop–Warje–Manikbaug corridor). The project aims to improve connectivity across key residential and commercial areas of Pune.

"Once operational, the new corridors are expected to significantly reduce travel time for residents of Kothrud, Karvenagar, Warje and adjoining areas, while also easing traffic congestion. The Metro will provide a reliable and efficient mode of transport for daily commuters," explained Hardikar.

Patil stated that the Pune Metro, once considered a distant dream when it was proposed, has now become an integral part of citizens’ daily lives.

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He credited the financial support provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for accelerating the project’s progress.

He added that once completed, Metro Lines 4 and 4A will significantly reduce travel time and costs for Kothrud residents while easing traffic congestion.

He also highlighted the importance of the Hinjawadi Metro corridor for IT professionals and expressed confidence that it will be completed soon.