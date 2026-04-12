Pune: Kharadi Residents Complain Of Repeated Water Contamination, Demand Urgent Action From PMC | Sourced

Concerns over the quality of municipal water supply have surfaced once again, this time from the Kharadi area, where residents of Satin Brick Co-operative Housing Society have reported a serious issue of contaminated water. The society has submitted a formal complaint to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Water Department, urging immediate inspection and corrective action.

According to the society, the premises have two underground water storage tanks connected to the same PMC pipeline. However, while the front tank consistently receives clean and clear water, the rear tank has been receiving dirty and foul-smelling water.

The issue had previously occurred last month, after which both tanks were cleaned on March 5, temporarily resolving the problem. However, the contamination resurfaced on March 27, with the rear tank once again receiving polluted water.

Residents say the situation has forced them to rely on private water tankers to meet their daily needs, leading to inconvenience and additional financial burden. They have expressed concern over potential health risks due to the contaminated supply.

'Already seen a tragic incident like Indore'

"This is a serious public health hazard. We have already seen a tragic incident like Indore, where several people lost their lives due to contaminated water. It is extremely alarming that despite repeated complaints for over a month, neither PMC nor the local corporator has taken any concrete action, even though they are fully aware of the situation. Tests have clearly indicated the presence of faecal coliform and E. coli in the water supply, which is very dangerous for consumption. Multiple societies and nearby bastis like Samarth Nagar are affected, and hundreds of residents continue to consume this water unknowingly. It appears that authorities are waiting for a crisis to occur before responding. Immediate intervention is critical to prevent any loss of life," said Akshay Poorey, Joint Secretary, Kharadi Residents Welfare and resident of Satin Brick.

'Worried for our children’s health'

"The issue of contaminated water in Satin Brick has been going on for 3-4 months now. We are worried for our children’s health and safety, and our concern is growing day by day due to the inaction of PMC officials and the Water Department team. If this situation does not change, I am afraid someone in our society could fall gravely sick. What is also a big concern is the lack of empathy from PMC officials despite the acknowledgement of the issue received," said Tushar Solanki, another resident of Kharadi.

"We are extremely concerned about the quality of water being supplied. Despite raising multiple complaints, no action has been taken. This is a serious health risk for families, especially children and the elderly, and needs immediate attention," said Ankit Tandon, another resident of the area.

'Reports show that water is not fit for consumption'

Bharat Vitkar, a resident of Samarth Nagar, added, "This area was earlier known as Plumber Vasti, and a lot of illegal connections can be found here. To save money, contractors lay drinking water pipelines in close proximity to drainage lines, and the pipelines are faulty, with leakages. These illegal connections have led to the intermixing of water pipelines with sewer lines. We have submitted a formal complaint to the PMC Water Department, urging immediate inspection and corrective action. As of now, we are totally dependent on water tankers. We have six water pipeline connections in this area, of which five have contaminated water supply. We have tested the water, and the reports show that it is not fit for consumption."

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'Received complaints from residents'

Meanwhile, Shailyjeet Bansode, corporator from the Kharadi area, told The Free Press Journal, "I have received complaints from residents regarding contaminated water in their taps. Firstly, we will check what kind of contamination it is, and then I will take up the issue and get it resolved."

Nandkishor Jagtap, Chief of the Water Department, PMC, told the newspaper, "We have been involved in managing infrastructure repairs, and we have also inducted a robotic camera to detect any kind of leaks in the water pipeline. We have received a few complaints regarding contaminated water supply from different parts of the city. There are a lot of illegal connections also, which we are addressing using this technology. We will take strict action against them. The water pipelines are old and need renovation and repair to stop leakages."