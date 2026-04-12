Pune To Introduce QR Code IDs For Street Vendors

PMC Mayor Manjusha Nagpure | Anand Chaini

To regulate street vending across the city, Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has announced a series of decisions to address the issues faced by street vendors while bringing their businesses under a structured and legal framework.

As part of the initiative, all street vendors in the city will undergo police verification to ensure proper scrutiny and authentication. Additionally, every eligible vendor will be issued a barcode/QR code-based identity card. This card will serve as an official license, containing complete details of the vendor, the nature of their business, and their designated vending location.

The move is expected to curb unauthorised street vending and provide legal protection to registered vendors. It will also contribute to better urban management and streamline operations across busy areas of the city.

Meanwhile, street vendor associations have extended their support to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), assuring adherence to the responsibilities. These include maintaining cleanliness, refraining from littering on roads, cooperating fully with civic authorities, and ensuring that their activities do not obstruct traffic.

Mayor Nagpure has directed all concerned departments to ensure the effective implementation of these decisions. The initiative is aimed at making street vending in Pune more organised, hygienic and well-regulated