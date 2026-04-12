Pune: PhD Student Dies By Suicide In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Research Guide Arrested For Alleged Harassment | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 30-year-old PhD student died by suicide in the Shahu Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, allegedly due to prolonged harassment by her research guide. Police have arrested a senior official from the Botanical Survey of India in connection with the case.

The accused, Dr A. Benniamin (50), was taken into custody after a complaint was filed by the victim’s father at MIDC Bhosari Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

According to police reports, the student was pursuing a PhD in Botany and was working under Benniamin as her guide. She died by suicide at her residence in the Shahu Nagar area on Saturday (11th April).

Investigators said the woman left behind a suicide note. In it, she alleged that Benniamin had subjected her to misconduct, immoral behaviour, and mental harassment since August 2025. She stated that the continued harassment caused severe mental distress and pushed her to take the extreme step.

Police also revealed that two days before her death, the accused had given a written statement on stamp paper. In the document, he reportedly admitted to his behaviour and assured that he would not repeat such actions. Despite this, the student remained under severe emotional stress, which she mentioned in her note.

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Police Custody Granted…

Following the complaint and initial findings, police arrested Benniamin. A court has remanded him to police custody till 15th April.

The investigation is being led by Police Inspector (Crime) Bhojraj Misal. Officials said a further probe is underway to examine all aspects of the case.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety and accountability within academic institutions and the mental well-being of research scholars.