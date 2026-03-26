 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Engineering Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Building In Walhekarwadi
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Pimpri-Chinchwad: Engineering Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Building In Walhekarwadi

The deceased has been identified as Simran Vijay Dandge (21), a resident of Walhekarwadi. According to police, she was a third-year engineering student at Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering and Research, Ravet and was living alone in a paying guest accommodation

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
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Chinchwad Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 21-year-old engineering student died by suicide after allegedly jumping from a residential building in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday morning. The incident took place around 4:30 am in the Walhekarwadi area.

The deceased has been identified as Simran Vijay Dandge (21), a resident of Walhekarwadi. According to police, she was a third-year engineering student at Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering and Research, Ravet and was living alone in a paying guest accommodation.

Officials from Chinchwad Police Station said they received information that a young woman had jumped from a building behind a Gurudwara in Walhekarwadi. Police rushed to the spot and found that she had jumped from the third floor of her building.

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She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared her dead before treatment could begin.

Police Inspector (Crime) Ranjeet Jadhav of the Chinchwad Police Station said that a suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the note, Simran wanted to take up a job, but her father had asked her not to work and instead focus on her education. He had assured her financial support. Police said she mentioned feeling depressed due to this situation.

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During the fall, she reportedly hit a railing below, which caused serious injuries to her face and chin. Police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem.

Simran’s family, originally from Parbhani, was informed and is on the way to Pune. Further investigation is underway to understand all aspects of the case.

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