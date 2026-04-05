Pune: Who Is Abhijeet Bichukale? Bigg Boss Fame Enters Baramati Bypoll Race As Independent Against Sunetra Pawar | File Photo

Pune: Bigg Boss fame Abhijeet Bichukale has filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Baramati Assembly by-election, adding a new twist to the contest. The bypoll was necessitated following the accidental demise of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The election battle in Baramati is now gaining momentum with multiple candidates entering the fray. Bichukale, who is known for contesting elections frequently, said he will fight this election with full determination. He has often described himself as the ideological heir of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Bichukale’s entry is expected to make the contest more interesting, especially as he is likely to take on Sunetra Pawar, who is set to contest as the official candidate of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He has also announced that he will hold a press conference in the coming days to explain his decision and agenda.

So far, more than a dozen candidates have filed their nominations for the by-election, making the possibility of an unopposed election unlikely. The rising number of contenders indicates a competitive race ahead.

With political activity intensifying, the Baramati bypoll is shaping up to be a closely watched contest in Maharashtra politics.

Who Is Abhijeet Bichukale?

Abhijeet Bichukale is a highly controversial and eccentric personality primarily from Satara, Maharashtra, known for his unique public image and political aspirations. He currently lives in the Guruwar Peth area of Pune. Bichukale earned his fame in Marathi pop culture when he appeared in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, which was his first major reality television appearance. He became instantly famous for his over-the-top antics, unique sense of style, dramatic self-praise (often calling himself an "artist, poet, writer, and global politician"), and frequent conflicts with other housemates. He heavily popularised the phrase ‘Satara Rajdhani’ during his time on the show.

Bichukale entered the Hindi version of the show as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Even here, he continued his trademark style, mixing dramatic poetry recitations, singing, political commentary, and bizarre behaviour, which earned him national popularity. His interactions with host Salman Khan were often highlights. During the show, Salman Khan frequently made fun of his behaviour and political claims. He often treated him with a mix of humour and sternness. Bichukale was eventually evicted before the final week of the show.

Abhijeet Bichukale is an independent political candidate known for contesting against major political leaders across various high-profile elections in Maharashtra. His main political clashes have been centred around his claim to represent the common people and his demand for the development of Satara. He has challenged strong regional figures, including Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, for the Satara Lok Sabha seat multiple times.

More recently, he filed nominations to contest against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati Assembly elections. Additionally, he also filed nominations for the President of India election in 2022 and previously contested against other prominent leaders like Aaditya Thackeray and Shrikant Shinde. He consistently loses these contests, securing only a few hundred votes, but remains undeterred in his electoral efforts.

Sunetra Pawar Reaches Out To Uddhav Thackeray...

Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar has reportedly reached out to Uddhav Thackeray seeking support for the election. She is also expected to contact Congress leaders. In addition, Jay Pawar held a meeting with party workers to discuss election strategy.