Pune: Will Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Face A Challenge In Upcoming Baramati Bypolls? OBC Leader Laxman Hake Keeps Maharashtra Guessing | Sourced

Baramati: The upcoming by-election in Baramati, scheduled for 23rd April, may not be uncontested as earlier expected. In a surprising moment, OBC leader Laxman Hake hinted at a possible entry into the fray on Monday.

The seat fell vacant following the death of senior leader and former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, on 28th January in a fatal aircraft crash. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, who replaced him as deputy chief minister, is set to contest the by-election.

There were earlier efforts to make the election uncontested as a mark of respect after Ajit Pawar’s demise. Even the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) had indicated a positive stand on this.

However, Hake’s recent statement has added uncertainty. During his visit to Baramati, he said that many local activists are urging him to contest the election.

He said he has toured several villages and interacted with people across the constituency and Baramati Tehsil. According to him, hundreds of young workers have reached out and asked him to enter the race.

‘Final Decision In Two Days’

Hake said he will make a final decision in the next one or two days after understanding public sentiment.

He added that he has been working on OBC issues for years and has led several protests. He also said Baramati is not new to him, as he has previously visited many villages in the area.

With this development, the possibility of a contest in Baramati has increased, even as talks of an uncontested election continue in the background.