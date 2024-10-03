Pune: What Is 'Panch Shakti'? Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Announces Initiative To Ensure Safety Of Women & Children In Baramati (VIDEO) | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday announced the launch of 'Panch Shakti', a five-pronged initiative to ensure the safety of women, children and people in Baramati of Pune district.

He made the announcement days after a Class 12 boy was stabbed to death by two other minor students in a college at Baramati.

Talking about the 'Panch Shakti' initiative, Pawar said it would focus on enhancing the safety measures in Baramati with special attention to children and women.

The Baramati police will implement this initiative, which includes sensitisation programmes for the youth to promote safety and security.

Setting up a 'Shakti Box', a complaint box, at various locations such as schools, colleges, commercial establishments, banks, government offices, ST stands and coaching classes, is the first part of this initiative, he said. "This will allow women and girls to report incidents of harassment like eve-teasing and stalking without fear," he said.

He also announced the launch of a dedicated helpline, the Shakti Number (9209394917), under the tagline 'Ek call, problem solved'. This service will be available 24/7, ensuring that anyone can report issues and receive immediate assistance, Pawar said. "In addition, a 'Shakti Kaksh' (cell) will be established at the police station level, where two women police personnel will be stationed to handle complaints from women," he said.

The fourth measure, 'Shakti Nazar', will focus on monitoring objectionable social media posts and content across various platforms to prevent online harassment, Pawar said. Under the 'Shakti Bhet' programme, which is already underway, dedicated staff will visit schools, colleges, and other establishments to conduct awareness sessions. "These sessions will cover topics related to the safety of women and children, such as distinguishing between good touch and bad touch, and addressing issues like substance abuse," he added.

Adequate financial provision made for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme: Pawar

Ajit Pawar said adequate monetary provision has been made for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', the state government's financial assistance scheme for women. He was responding to the Opposition's criticism that the scheme was putting a financial strain on the state treasury.

"I am the Finance Minister of the state. I can confirm that our annual revenue stands at around Rs 42-43 lakh crore. We are adhering to the fiscal framework designed for the state by the Centre, and we have not exceeded those calculations. I have handled the finance portfolio for over 10 years and presented several budgets during that time," he said while talking to reporters.

Salaries, pensions, repayment of the loan have to be given priority in the budget, and the remaining funds are used for development and to uplift the poor, he said.

Funds for the Ladki Bahin Yojana are allocated as per the needs of the scheme, Pawar said.

"Rs 46,000 crore have been allocated annually for the scheme. By the time the scheme was announced in the budget (in July), three (fiscal) months (April, May and June) were already over. Now, for the remaining nine months, Rs 35,000 crore are required...If for one year, Rs 45,000 crore are required, how much funds will be required for nine months - that number is Rs 35,000 crore," he said.

He said that when he goes out and asks women beneficiaries whether they have received the instalment of Ladki Bahin, they respond affirmatively. "Just one or two women say they have not received the instalment amount, but also point out that their forms have been approved. They know their instalment will come for sure. We have made adequate provisions for the scheme," he said.

Age of juvenile under law should be lowered to 14: Pawar

The legal age for defining 'juvenile' in criminal cases should be lowered to 14 from the current 18 years, Pawar said.

"Earlier, the age group of 18 to 20 years was considered appropriate for determining adulthood. However, times have changed, and children today are far more aware and informed. Young kids now ask questions that we could not have thought of until after the fifth grade. Some officials believe that the age threshold should be lowered from 18 to 14," said Pawar, adding "17-year-olds are well aware that they can escape severe punishment after committing a crime (due to their age). It has been observed that 15, 16, or 17-year-old youngsters are increasingly involved in criminal activities. We need to communicate this concern to the Centre when new laws are drafted."

He plans to discuss this issue with Union home minister Amit Shah when they meet next and also write a formal letter to the Centre on the issue, the deputy CM said. He would also discuss the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Pawar said.