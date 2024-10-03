Pune: Aundh Residents Grapple With Low Water Pressure, Irregular Supply | Representative Image

Aundh residents on Thursday highlighted yet another instance of the water crisis. They said water pressure has been very low, leading to hardships. The supply has also been uneven, with some parts receiving water late in the evening hours, they added.

Sunita Sharma, an affected resident, said, "With the low water pressure it becomes really difficult to get ready on time, especially in the morning when the whole family is preparing to start their day. The pressure in the taps is so low that it takes ten minutes to fill a bucket. We are constantly keeping the vessels filled with water because we really don't want to run out of the water."

Anjana Gaikwad, a resident of the Shree Apartments, located in Shashwat Hospital Lane, Aundh, said, "The water supply in our area is done by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) through water tankers. We don't get a 24-hour water supply. During the day, we get water for two-three hours in the afternoon and evening. In the daytime, we get water supply, from 2:30-4:00pm and in the evening we get water for one hour. We always have to keep water stored. We requested the PMC to change pipelines but we were told that we don't have a representative from our area so nothing can be done as of now. After the election only we will get the pipeline changed. Most of the time the pressure of the water supply is low."

Kanchan Singh, a resident of Aundhgaon, near Rajeev Bridge said, "The water pressure in our area is low, especially on weekends. The major problem is we have to buy drinking water from the nearby shops. It is concerning because it costs extra from our pockets. The water supply from PMC is not regular also it is mostly affected maybe because of construction work going on here. Sometimes we get muddy water and water cuts keep happening frequently."

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Nandkumar Jagtap, head, Water Supply Department, PMC, said, "I haven't received any complaint from the Aundh area. To my knowledge there is no scarcity of water in that area, locally there must be some blockages in the pipeline due to which the pressure is low. If any specific society having this issue approaches us, will send our team to examine."