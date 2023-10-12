 Pune Weather Update: Thundershowers Predicted For October 14-15
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Weather Update: Thundershowers Predicted For October 14-15

Pune Weather Update: Thundershowers Predicted For October 14-15

Regarding the onset of winter in Pune, Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, noted that residents will need to be patient

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune Weather Update: Thundershowers Predicted For October 14-15 | File Photo

Punekars can look forward to a break from the October heat as the city is likely to experience thundershowers on the 14th and 15th of this month, according to Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, who shared the information with The Free Press Journal.

Dr Singh explained, "A convergence of easterly and westerly winds is expected, creating conditions conducive to thundery development and light rain in some areas of Pune City on October 14 and 15."

Regarding the onset of winter in Pune, Dr Singh noted that residents will need to be patient. "There won't be any winter in Pune at least until October 20," he added.

Read Also
22nd Pune International Film Festival To Be Held From January 18 to 25; Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

Reflecting on the city's rainfall patterns for the year, Dr Singh highlighted that September was the wettest month in Pune. He reported, "September brought a significant amount of rainfall to Pune, totaling 165.7mm, making it the rainiest month of the year. In comparison, September 2022 recorded 232mm of rainfall, while 2021 saw 83.6mm. Over the entire monsoon season, Pune received a total of 446.2mm of rainfall. In terms of rainy days, 2023 had 44 rainy days in Pune, slightly fewer than 48 in 2022 and 42 in 2021."

Read Also
Pune Synagogue Holds Special Prayers For Safety Of People In War-Hit Israel, Return Of Hostages
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Supriya Sule Asks Centre To Call All-Party Meeting To Discuss India's Stand On...

Pune: Supriya Sule Asks Centre To Call All-Party Meeting To Discuss India's Stand On...

Pune: Did Drug Smuggler Lalit Patil Go To Nepal? Here's What We Know So Far

Pune: Did Drug Smuggler Lalit Patil Go To Nepal? Here's What We Know So Far

Pune Weather Update: Thundershowers Predicted For October 14-15

Pune Weather Update: Thundershowers Predicted For October 14-15

In Pictures: Punekars Celebrate Kabaddi Player Snehal Shinde's Gold Medal Victory

In Pictures: Punekars Celebrate Kabaddi Player Snehal Shinde's Gold Medal Victory

Pune Synagogue Holds Special Prayers For Safety Of People In War-Hit Israel, Return Of Hostages

Pune Synagogue Holds Special Prayers For Safety Of People In War-Hit Israel, Return Of Hostages