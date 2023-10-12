Pune Weather Update: Thundershowers Predicted For October 14-15 | File Photo

Punekars can look forward to a break from the October heat as the city is likely to experience thundershowers on the 14th and 15th of this month, according to Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, who shared the information with The Free Press Journal.

Dr Singh explained, "A convergence of easterly and westerly winds is expected, creating conditions conducive to thundery development and light rain in some areas of Pune City on October 14 and 15."

Regarding the onset of winter in Pune, Dr Singh noted that residents will need to be patient. "There won't be any winter in Pune at least until October 20," he added.

Reflecting on the city's rainfall patterns for the year, Dr Singh highlighted that September was the wettest month in Pune. He reported, "September brought a significant amount of rainfall to Pune, totaling 165.7mm, making it the rainiest month of the year. In comparison, September 2022 recorded 232mm of rainfall, while 2021 saw 83.6mm. Over the entire monsoon season, Pune received a total of 446.2mm of rainfall. In terms of rainy days, 2023 had 44 rainy days in Pune, slightly fewer than 48 in 2022 and 42 in 2021."

