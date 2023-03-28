 Pune: Vitasta - Kashmir Festival from March 31 in city
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Vitasta - Kashmir Festival from March 31 in city

Pune: Vitasta - Kashmir Festival from March 31 in city

The festival showcasing the rich culture, arts and crafts of Kashmir is being organized by the Union Ministry of Culture in partnership with MIT World Peace University and the University of Pune.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Making of pashmina shawls | @AmritMahotsav

In continuation of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the second edition of “Vitasta – The Festival of Kashmir” will be organized in Pune from March 31 to April 2, 2023.

The festival showcasing the rich culture, arts and crafts of Kashmir is being organized by the Union Ministry of Culture in partnership with MIT World Peace University and the University of Pune.

The objective of this initiative is to acquaint the entire nation with the great cultural heritage, diversity and uniqueness of Kashmir, especially for those who have not yet had the opportunity to visit the state.

In this program, folk music, dance, and handicrafts from Kashmir will be showcased. 

The festival is centred around the folk beliefs associated with the Vitasta River, which has been considered sacred since Vedic times. 

Read Also
From Pune to Seattle: Meet socialist Kshama Sawant, force behind Seattle law against...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India will continue to work with African nations to promote regional security, enhance defence...

India will continue to work with African nations to promote regional security, enhance defence...

Pune: Vitasta - Kashmir Festival from March 31 in city

Pune: Vitasta - Kashmir Festival from March 31 in city

Pune: Bhai Vaidya Smrutigaurav Award to Dr Jaysingrao Pawar

Pune: Bhai Vaidya Smrutigaurav Award to Dr Jaysingrao Pawar

DigiYatra at Pune airport from March 31: Here's how to use the app

DigiYatra at Pune airport from March 31: Here's how to use the app

Attention! Mumbai - Pune Expressway toll hiked up to 18.51% from April 1; check the new rates here

Attention! Mumbai - Pune Expressway toll hiked up to 18.51% from April 1; check the new rates here