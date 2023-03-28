Pune: Vitasta - Kashmir Festival from March 31 in city

Making of pashmina shawls | @AmritMahotsav

In continuation of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the second edition of “Vitasta – The Festival of Kashmir” will be organized in Pune from March 31 to April 2, 2023.

The festival showcasing the rich culture, arts and crafts of Kashmir is being organized by the Union Ministry of Culture in partnership with MIT World Peace University and the University of Pune.

The objective of this initiative is to acquaint the entire nation with the great cultural heritage, diversity and uniqueness of Kashmir, especially for those who have not yet had the opportunity to visit the state.

In this program, folk music, dance, and handicrafts from Kashmir will be showcased.

The festival is centred around the folk beliefs associated with the Vitasta River, which has been considered sacred since Vedic times.