Pune Videos: RTO Cracks Down On Fortuner With Secret Number-Plate Cover; ₹4,500 Fine Recovered | Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken action against a Toyota Fortuner fitted with an illegal automatic mechanism to conceal its registration plate.

The mechanism could cover the number plate at the push of a switch, making the vehicle difficult to identify.

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The action came after a video showing the Fortuner with its number plate being concealed surfaced online. The vehicle, bearing registration number MH14 LN 4888, was reportedly seen travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway.

The RTO said illegal alterations and wiring had been found in the vehicle. A flap fitted over the number plate could automatically drop down and cover the registration number.

The department has recovered a ₹4,500 fine from the driver and taken action under several provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

RTO flags possible crime link

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashwini Swami said the incident came to the department's attention two days ago.

Following this, Vishal Thorat from Flying Squad No. 5 inspected the vehicle and took action against it.

"Illegal alterations and illegal wiring had been done in that vehicle. Due to those illegal alterations, a flap would automatically drop over the vehicle's number plate, covering the number," Swami said.

The RTO has taken action under Sections 41, 52, 177, 182A and 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Swami said the department has also written to the concerned police station to investigate whether the vehicle could have been used, or may have been used, in a crime.

Since the vehicle had a mechanism that could hide its registration number, officials want police to examine its possible past use.

RTO asks police to check previous use

When asked whether the driver had earlier been fined for deliberately covering the number plate, Swami said no such information had come to the RTO's notice so far.

"We have requested the police to investigate further to determine if they had done anything like this previously," she said.

Fortuner had over ₹1 lakh in pending challans

The vehicle had also reportedly accumulated more than ₹1 lakh in pending traffic fines. Earlier reports said it had 51 challans for over-speeding and one for entering a no-entry zone.

However, claims circulating on social media about the exact outstanding amount could not be independently verified from an official traffic department record.

The RTO has so far recovered ₹4,500 from the driver in connection with the latest action.

Number-plate concealment raises enforcement concerns

The incident has also raised concerns about motorists using devices that can make registration plates difficult to read.

Traffic enforcement systems use registration numbers to identify vehicles and issue e-challans. Maharashtra also uses automatic number-plate recognition systems at various locations.

A concealed number plate could make automated identification more difficult. However, the video alone does not establish that the Fortuner's mechanism was installed specifically to evade traffic cameras or challans.

The RTO's action and the police inquiry will determine why the device was installed, whether it was used to conceal the registration plate during violations and whether the vehicle has any connection with other offences.