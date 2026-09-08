Pune Viral Video: Fortuner’s Number Plate ‘Disappears’ On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; SUV Has 55+ Pending Challans | Video Screengrabs

Pune: A video of a Toyota Fortuner allegedly using a mechanism to conceal its registration plate while travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has gone viral, raising questions over motorists using devices to evade traffic enforcement.

The vehicle, bearing registration number MH14 LN 4888, can be seen in the video travelling on what appears to be the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The location, however, could not be independently confirmed from the video.

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At the beginning of the clip, the vehicle's registration plate is visible. A black mechanism then appears to move over the plate, concealing the number within seconds. The plate later appears to disappear from view.

The video has sparked discussion over whether such a mechanism could be used to prevent cameras or traffic officials from identifying a vehicle after a violation.

Fortuner reportedly has 55+ pending challans

A report published on Tuesday said the Fortuner has more than 55 pending traffic challans worth over ₹1 lakh. The reported violations include speeding, dangerous driving and issues related to the registration plate.

Social media users have also shared screenshots and vehicle details claiming that the outstanding amount is around ₹1.2 lakh. These details could not be independently verified from an official traffic department record.

The combination of the pending challans and the apparent number-plate concealment has led to questions over how the vehicle continued to operate on the road.

Could make automated enforcement difficult

The apparent mechanism is significant because traffic enforcement systems rely on vehicle registration numbers to identify vehicles and issue challans.

Maharashtra's traffic management system uses automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) technology to capture registration numbers and link violations to vehicles. The system is designed to record violations such as speeding and other traffic offences.

A concealed or unreadable registration plate could therefore make automated identification more difficult, although the video alone does not establish that the device was installed for this purpose.

There is also no confirmation yet that the owner deliberately used the mechanism to avoid speeding fines or other challans.

Police action now in focus

The video has raised questions over whether traffic police or the Motor Vehicles Department will identify and inspect the vehicle.

The registration number visible in the circulating video is MH14 LN 4888, but authorities have not yet publicly confirmed the identity of the vehicle or its owner in connection with the video.

The reason for installing the mechanism and whether it was being operated specifically to conceal the plate during traffic violations will also need to be established.

The incident has renewed concerns over vehicles using non-standard or concealed number plates on Maharashtra roads. It also raises a broader question for traffic authorities: whether motorists with repeated pending violations can continue to evade identification despite the increasing use of automated enforcement systems.