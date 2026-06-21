Pune VIDEO: NIBM Annexe Residents Seek Action Against Midnight Racing, Drug Abuse and Late-Night Cafes | Video Screengrab

Residents of Archana Kohinoor Glory (Phase II) and neighbouring housing societies in NIBM Annexe, Mohammadwadi, have raised serious concerns over a sharp rise in late-night nuisance and illegal activities on the newly developed road behind their residential complex.

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According to residents, the stretch has become a gathering point for reckless bikers, speeding luxury cars, late-night food trucks and cafes operating beyond permissible hours, leading to sleepless nights and growing safety concerns.

The residents further alleged that many eateries and food trucks remains operational until 4am, which brings in large crowds during the night. The gatherings are accompanied by loud music, shouting, incessant honking, littering and reckless driving, disrupting the peace of the locality.

"The road has virtually turned into a racing track after midnight. High-powered motorcycles and luxury cars race at dangerous speeds, and the noise from modified exhausts is unbearable," said Avinash Singh, a resident.

Residents also expressed concern over suspected narcotics consumption in the area. They alleged that groups frequently gather in parked vehicles and dark corners of the road during late-night hours, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

"We are seeing unfamiliar people loitering until early morning. There are growing concerns about suspected drug abuse and other unlawful activities. Families no longer feel safe," alleged Saurabh Gupta, another resident.

The lack of adequate street lighting has added to residents' concerns. Several streetlights along the road are reportedly non-functional, leaving long stretches in darkness.

"Dark patches on the road have become ideal spots for anti-social activities. The civic administration must immediately restore all streetlights and improve surveillance," said Srikant Kulkarni, another resident.

Residents say the situation has severely affected their quality of life.

"Food trucks remain active till dawn. The constant movement of vehicles, loud conversations and noise have made peaceful sleep impossible. Families are suffering every single night," said Manju Joshi, another resident.

Many residents fear that the continued misuse of public spaces could lead to more serious law-and-order issues.

"Late-night gatherings, reckless driving, suspected drug consumption and misuse of public spaces are creating conditions that can encourage eve-teasing, harassment and other crimes. Women, senior citizens and children no longer feel secure," residents wrote in a letter submitted to the authorities.

Chairman of Archana Kohinoor Glory (Phase II), Vinil Ranpise, said residents have repeatedly requested intervention before the situation deteriorates further.

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"Public roads are meant for the community and not for unlawful activities. Timely action today will prevent more serious incidents tomorrow and ensure the area remains safe for all citizens," he said.

Residents have demanded regular night patrols, strict action against illegal racing, verification of operating permissions of late-night eateries and food trucks, restoration of streetlights and enhanced police surveillance.

When contacted, senior police officials said they would examine the complaints and take appropriate action if violations were found.