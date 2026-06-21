Pune Porsche Crash Case: Police Seek Cancellation Of Vishal Agarwal's Bail Over Celebration Video | PTI File Photo

Pune Police have approached the sessions court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Vishal Agarwal, the father of the juvenile accused in the Porsche crash case. They allege that Agarwal violated bail conditions by posting a video on his WhatsApp status that hurt the sentiments of the victims’ families.

According to the police, although the Supreme Court granted bail to Agarwal, it imposed conditions, including restrictions on influencing witnesses and on conduct during the trial. Officials contended that the video in the WhatsApp status violated those conditions.

This is regarding a celebration video that went viral last month. It showed Agarwal and other family members dancing to the Bollywood song “Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Dost Ko Salaam Karo", while wearing garlands made of currency notes. The video was widely circulated with claims that the family was celebrating his release from jail.

However, Agarwal released a statement soon after claiming that the video was not recent and had no connection with the ongoing Porsche case.

According to the statement, the video was recorded on September 2, 2023, during Agarwal’s 25th wedding anniversary celebration held at a hotel in Goa. Agarwal said the event took place several months before the FIR in the Pune Porsche case was registered at Yerawada Police Station on May 19, 2024.

He alleged that some media channels and social media platforms circulated the video with “false and defamatory” claims that he was celebrating after being granted bail.

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Agarwal stated that close friends and family members were present at the anniversary event and accused media outlets of failing to verify facts before publishing the clip. He demanded that channels immediately remove the video and issue clarifications.