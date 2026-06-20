Pune Rural Police Arrest Key Aide In Illegal Sex Determination & Foeticide Racket | File Pic (Representational Image)

In a significant breakthrough in the investigation of an illegal sex determination and female foeticide racket, Pune Rural Police have arrested another key accused linked to the operation. The arrested woman has been identified as Sadichha Dilip Shinde alias Sadichha Laxman Bhosale (23), who allegedly worked as an aide to the racket's alleged kingpin, Dr. Sangita Pandurang Gaikwad.



According to police officials, the investigation revealed that money collected for illegal prenatal sex determination tests was being deposited into Sadichha's bank account. She is believed to have actively assisted Dr. Gaikwad in carrying out the unlawful activities.



Police said pregnant women were brought to a farmhouse at Shindavani and a flat in the Sitai Hakenagar area, where illegal fetal sex determination was conducted using a portable sonography machine. If the fetus was found to be female, the women were allegedly referred to Parth Hospital in Kedgaon for illegal abortions.





Investigators have also found that Sadichha Shinde was personally present during several abortion procedures, indicating her direct involvement in the operation.



A case has been registered under Sections 91, 3(5), and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6(b), 6(c), 18, 23, and 25 of the PCPNDT Act, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.



Police said further investigation into the racket is underway, and additional arrests are likely as authorities continue to uncover the network involved in the illegal sex determination and female foeticide operation.