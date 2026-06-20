Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Shakes Up Stamps Department, Transfers Mumbai-Pune Officers To Remote Districts | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: In a move that has come as a shock to many in the department, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has ordered the transfer of several officers from the Stamps and Registration Department from the highly sought-after postings in Mumbai and Pune to far-flung locations in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

As part of a major transfer and posting exercise, the minister has filled several Joint Registrar posts in the Stamps and Registration Department that had remained vacant for a long time. He has also directed the transfer of officers from Mumbai and Pune to remote districts such as Chandrapur and Wardha. The move has sent shockwaves through the department, which handles the crucial charge of property registrations.

At the senior level, the minister approved appointments to vacant posts in Amravati, Ahilyanagar, Jalna and Nanded. Officers from Pune, Baramati, Latur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been transferred to fill these vacancies.

As many as 16 officers, out of 74 who were transferred, had been serving in Mumbai and Thane for more than three years, have been transferred to other parts of the state. Two officers who had been posted in Mumbai for more than seven years have now been shifted to Ratnagiri and Wardha. Interestingly, Revenue Department officials had reportedly recommended their postings to Vasai and Thane.

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One officer who had been working in Mumbai for nearly six years has been transferred to Chandrapur, while another who had served in the city for close to five years has been posted to Amravati. Both officers had reportedly been recommended for postings in Thane and Bhiwandi.

An officer who had spent nearly eight years in Mumbai has been transferred to Akola, while another who had served there for more than six years has been posted to Buldhana. An officer who handled property registrations in Mumbai's Nariman Point area has now been transferred to Udgir in Latur district.

According to a Revenue Department officer, several posts in underdeveloped regions had remained vacant for years, with officers from nearby towns holding additional charge. While some officers who had spent years in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune will now assume charge in distant locations, officers from Vidarbha and Marathwada will, for the first time, receive postings in Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas.

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