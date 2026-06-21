Nasrapur Child Rape & Murder Case: Pune Court To Deliver Verdict On June 25 | Representational Image

A court in Pune is all set to deliver the verdict in the Nasrapur rape and murder case on June 25.

The final arguments concluded on Saturday after an extensive hearing that lasted for nearly five hours. The proceedings commenced at 11am and continued till around 4pm.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar placed on record a comprehensive timeline of the heinous crime, medical evidence analysis, forensic data charts and DNA profiling matrix.

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Misar submitted that six CCTV footages form a crucial part of the evidence. In these footages, he said the victim was seen being taken by the accused towards the crime scene at 3:12pm on May 1, while the accused was later captured returning alone at 3:51pm.

He also presented witness testimonies, including that of a child witness, as well as spot panchnamas, to contend that the prosecution had established a chain of circumstances against the accused.

The defence also concluded its arguments on Saturday.

Following submissions from both sides, the court reserved the matter for judgment and fixed June 25 for the pronouncement of the verdict.

The case pertains to the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Nasrapur village of Pune district's Bhor taluka. It had triggered widespread outrage, with protests being held across the state.

The trial moved at an unprecedented pace. The police filed the chargesheet within 16 days of the crime. Recording of witnesses and presentation of evidence were completed in the next 16 days. Arguments concluded within 20 days.

With the verdict set to be pronounced on June 25, it will be one of the fastest-concluded trials in Maharashtra in a case involving a heinous crime against a minor.