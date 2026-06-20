FDA And Pune Police Seize 10,492 Tramadol Capsules In Major Opioid Crackdown Amid Youth Addiction Fears | AI

Mumbai: A major seizure of Tramadol-containing capsules by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Pune Police Anti-Narcotics Cell has once again highlighted the growing threat of prescription drug misuse among young people. Public health experts warn that the illegal circulation of opioid-based medicines poses a serious risk in Pune, a city with a large student population and a rapidly expanding workforce of young IT professionals.

Tramadol's Abuse Potential

At the centre of the case is Tramadol, a powerful opioid painkiller prescribed for moderate to severe pain. While highly effective when used under medical supervision, Tramadol has significant abuse potential because it can produce feelings of relaxation, mood enhancement and temporary relief from stress. Repeated misuse can lead to tolerance, dependence and addiction, prompting users to consume increasingly higher doses to achieve the same effect.

According to Dr. Sundar Krishnan, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, Tramadol is an opioid medication that must be used strictly under medical supervision. "While effective when prescribed appropriately, it carries a real risk of misuse, dependence and addiction if taken in higher doses, for longer than advised, or without medical guidance. People who become dependent may develop tolerance and experience withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, sweating, restlessness, insomnia, nausea and body aches when the drug is stopped abruptly. In severe cases, misuse can result in overdose, breathing difficulties, seizures and even death, particularly when combined with alcohol or other sedative medicines," he said.

Seizure Details

In a joint operation, the FDA and Anti-Narcotics Cell-1 arrested two persons and seized 10,492 capsules of SPAS-TRASCEN PLUS, a medicine containing Tramadol Hydrochloride, Dicyclomine Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen. Authorities recovered 424.06 grams of Tramadol from the stock, a quantity classified as a "commercial quantity" under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigators alleged that the capsules were being sold without a valid drug licence. The operation was launched following specific intelligence received by the Anti-Narcotics Cell regarding the illegal sale of the medicine. Subsequent investigations uncovered a supply chain that led to the arrest of Mukesh Bhuraram Sirvi and alleged supplier Nilesh Moghe.

A case has been registered at Bund Garden Police Station under Sections 8(c), 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act. Further investigations are underway to identify additional links in the supply network and determine the scale of distribution.

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