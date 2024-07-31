Pune Video: Dog Dies After Contact With Live Wire Near Fergusson College; PETA India Reacts | Sourced

A dog was killed on Tuesday at around 9pm after it came in contact with a live electrical wire on a footpath on Fergusson College Road near Tukaram Paduka Chowk.

People were outraged as they collectively fed the animal and considered it a community dog. They claimed that the negligence by the shop owners had led to the dog's death. Reportedly, shops such as McDonald’s on FC Road had decorated their shops with bright lights and carelessly left one end of a live electric wire exposed, which led to the incident of electrocution.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, a resident of FC Road, Vaishnavi Thakar, expressed her frustration, highlighting that mere negligence by the shop owners claimed the life of the dog. She noted that many students walk on these footpaths and could also have been killed due to the electrocution.

“It was a stray dog, but we looked after him, and he became our pet. The shop owners are at fault because they have decorated their shops with bright lights and have left a live electric wire carelessly on the footpath. This kind of negligence is a threat to life; anyone could have been killed yesterday. Every life matters, be it dog or human.”

Another resident said, “What happened yesterday is shocking. Recently, three people died of electrocution due to Pune’s floods, and this sends a strong message that authorities should wake up from their slumber and take strict action against the violators. Such negligence can take a life. This area is always crowded; people sit and walk on this footpath, and their safety is at stake. The wires are dangling on streets and footpaths. This power can be lethal; the shock can take a life immediately."

Asha Ambekar, founder of Shashwat Foundation, an NGO that works for the welfare of dogs, said, “What has happened is horrific. How can they keep a live wire dangling on the streets? It’s dangerous, not just for animals but for humans too. The Animal Welfare Board of India issued a monsoon advisory in July, which clearly points out that animals should be allowed to take shelter in porches, garages, or any sheltered areas and should not be shooed away. Because they also need shelter. Any living being needs refuge; people have to be kind and compassionate towards their needs.”

“I have also reached out to PMC, and we have requested shaded feeding areas as mandated by the Supreme Court. We are looking for PMC support in making these shaded feeding points, which are demarcated by PMC in different zones so that stray animals can take refuge during extreme weather conditions like winters, heat, rains, and storms.”

Meanwhile, PETA India has also reacted to this tragic incident. "Amid pouring rains and flash floods, it’s crucial to help community animals by providing them food, shelter, and medical care. By taking some simple compassionate actions, we can help our animal friends enjoy the weather safely just as we do," it said.

"The government should ensure an adequate number of veterinarians and paravets are deployed in monsoon and flood-prone areas. Veterinary hospitals must always be equipped with mineral mixtures, life-saving drugs, fluids, and other essential medicines and equipment. Additionally, conducting awareness programmes on animal and flood/monsoon management would be beneficial. Designating nodal officers at the state, district, and block levels will help ensure preparedness and veterinary care during the monsoon season," it added.