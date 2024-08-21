Pune: Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro Line Fully Operational As Yerwada Station Opens | File Photo

The Yerwada Metro Station finally opened on Wednesday, making the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor fully operational. It was the last remaining station to be opened to the public on Line 2.

The station was originally slated to become operational in May, but due to the model code of conduct in force for the Lok Sabha elections, work on the entry and exit gates was halted. When the entry and exit points were initially constructed, local residents expressed dissatisfaction, citing potential traffic issues. As a result, a decision was made to rebuild these points.

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha Metro, said, “We are glad to announce the opening of Yerwada Metro station, marking a significant milestone in our journey to provide efficient and convenient public transport to the citizens of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad city.”

The opening of the Yerwada Metro Station will greatly benefit the daily commute of students, professionals, and residents travelling to and from Yerwada, including those heading to schools, colleges, and IT hubs, according to a Pune Metro release.

The station's facade is inspired by the historic Dandi March, symbolising a significant chapter in India's freedom movement. This station will not only serve as a vital transport link but also as a reminder of our rich heritage, the release added.

Meanwhile, commuters are now eagerly awaiting the opening of the Swargate Metro Station, which will make the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate line fully operational. This opening is expected by September 15.

Pune Metro has already conducted a trial run on this route in February, passing through Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations en route to Swargate. The distances between stations are: Civil Court to Budhwar Peth (0.85 km), Budhwar Peth to Mandai (1 km), and Mandai to Swargate (1.48 km).