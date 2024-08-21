 Pune: Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro Line Fully Operational As Yerwada Station Opens
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro Line Fully Operational As Yerwada Station Opens

Pune: Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro Line Fully Operational As Yerwada Station Opens

Commuters are now eagerly awaiting the opening of the Swargate Metro Station, which will make the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate line fully operational

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro Line Fully Operational As Yerwada Station Opens | File Photo

The Yerwada Metro Station finally opened on Wednesday, making the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor fully operational. It was the last remaining station to be opened to the public on Line 2.

The station was originally slated to become operational in May, but due to the model code of conduct in force for the Lok Sabha elections, work on the entry and exit gates was halted. When the entry and exit points were initially constructed, local residents expressed dissatisfaction, citing potential traffic issues. As a result, a decision was made to rebuild these points.

FPJ Shorts
Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More
Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More
This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'
This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against Protesters
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against Protesters
Mumbai: 8-year-old Girl Molested In Nagpada By Earrings Seller, Arrested
Mumbai: 8-year-old Girl Molested In Nagpada By Earrings Seller, Arrested

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha Metro, said, “We are glad to announce the opening of Yerwada Metro station, marking a significant milestone in our journey to provide efficient and convenient public transport to the citizens of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad city.”

The opening of the Yerwada Metro Station will greatly benefit the daily commute of students, professionals, and residents travelling to and from Yerwada, including those heading to schools, colleges, and IT hubs, according to a Pune Metro release.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Family Of Minor Accused Seeks Return Of Seized Luxury Car
article-image

The station's facade is inspired by the historic Dandi March, symbolising a significant chapter in India's freedom movement. This station will not only serve as a vital transport link but also as a reminder of our rich heritage, the release added.

Meanwhile, commuters are now eagerly awaiting the opening of the Swargate Metro Station, which will make the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate line fully operational. This opening is expected by September 15.

Read Also
Pune-Based Serum Institute Of India Begins Work On Monkeypox Vaccine
article-image

Pune Metro has already conducted a trial run on this route in February, passing through Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations en route to Swargate. The distances between stations are: Civil Court to Budhwar Peth (0.85 km), Budhwar Peth to Mandai (1 km), and Mandai to Swargate (1.48 km).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro Line Fully Operational As Yerwada Station Opens

Pune: Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro Line Fully Operational As Yerwada Station Opens

Supriya Sule Protests In Pune, Says Crimes Against Women Have Increased In Maharashtra Amid Badlapur...

Supriya Sule Protests In Pune, Says Crimes Against Women Have Increased In Maharashtra Amid Badlapur...

VIDEO: 5 Injured In Explosion Due To Gas Leak In Pimpri-Chinchwad

VIDEO: 5 Injured In Explosion Due To Gas Leak In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Family Of Minor Accused Seeks Return Of Seized Luxury Car

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Family Of Minor Accused Seeks Return Of Seized Luxury Car

Pune-Based Serum Institute Of India Begins Work On Monkeypox Vaccine

Pune-Based Serum Institute Of India Begins Work On Monkeypox Vaccine