Pune: Upcoming Decade Will Witness Massive Technological Changes, Says Achyut Godbole At Patangrao Kadam Memorial Lecture Series |

Renowned information technology expert and author Achyut Godbole expressed the view that the upcoming decade will witness a revolution marked by massive technological changes, emphasising the need for continuous adaptation.

He shared these insights during the inauguration of the Patangrao Kadam Memorial Lecture Series on the 80th birth anniversary of Patangrao Kadam, organised by Bharati Vidyapeeth.

The event, attended by Bharti Vidyapeeth Vice Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji, Associate Dr MS Sagare and others, also saw the release of a special issue dedicated to Dr Patangrao Kadam.

Transformative impact of technology

Achyut Godbole provided numerous examples of the transformative impact of technology on the future world, highlighting the rapid changes expected.

He emphasised the importance of continuous learning and unlearning, foreseeing a future dominated by deep learning and machine learning. Godbole discussed the potential convergence of artificial intelligence with human intelligence by the end of the century and the revolutionary role of sensors in controlling various aspects of life, including home automation. He also pointed out the significant influence of 3D printing technology on manufacturing and construction.

Dr Saoji acknowledged Patangrao Kadam's contributions to education, emphasising the role of events like the Patangrao Kadam Memorial Lecture Series in honouring his legacy.

He expressed the university's commitment to nurturing future leaders, drawing inspiration from Godbole's insights on the necessary changes for tomorrow's leadership.