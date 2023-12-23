Pune University: ABVP Calls For Action Over MBA First-Year Question Paper Leak

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday demanded swift action following the alleged leak of an MBA first-year question paper, leading to the cancellation of the exam by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The question paper for Legal Aspect of Business of the first semester scheduled to start at 11am on Friday allegedly leaked from one of the colleges at Chikhali.

“The question paper of the Legal Aspect of Business subject conducted by the university was found to be circulating on social media before the commencement of the examination. Therefore, the university cancelled the paper," said Mahesh Kakade, director, SPPU’s board of examinations and evaluation.

He added, "Preliminary information is that the question paper was leaked from an MBA college in the Chikhali area. We will conduct an inquiry and action will be taken against those found guilty."

Subsequently, the examination was rescheduled to take place on December 26 from 10am to 12:30pm.

ABVP has explicitly called for stringent action against the college responsible for the leak. Anil Thombare, State Secretary of ABVP, affirmed, "The university has acknowledged the leakage of the MBA first-year paper. The accreditation of the centre where the paper leaked should be immediately revoked. Furthermore, action must be taken against university officials causing distress to thousands of students, otherwise, we will vehemently protest."