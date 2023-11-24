Pune: Tuition Teacher Molests Student, Enquires About Her Parents' Intimate Relations; Booked | Representational Image

Pune Police have booked a 28-year-old coaching teacher for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old girl attending UPSC and FY B Com classes at Oyler Academy in Model Colony.

The accused has been identified as Amit Simranvar.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the Chaturshiringi police station, accusing Simranvar of physical assault and inappropriate conversations. According to the complaint, the accused subjected the victim to repeated instances of molestation, including using a plastic stick to assault her.

He would allegedly force her to perform household chores

These disturbing incidents reportedly occurred at the academy between June and November 18, 2023. The accused, residing near MITCON College in Balewadi, has been identified. The victim, who attended classes with Amit Simranvar, disclosed that after class sessions, he would allegedly force her to perform household chores.

Shockingly, failure to comply would result in physical abuse, involving both hands and a plastic stick. Furthermore, Simranvar allegedly engaged in obscene conversations, making explicit comments about sexual feelings. The complaint goes on to claim that he crossed boundaries by making inappropriate remarks about the victim's parents' intimate relations, repeating these comments and questioning the victim about her parents' private matters.

In response to the gravity of these allegations, the Chaturshiringi police have registered a case against the 28-year-old teacher."