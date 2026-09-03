Pune Traffic Diversions Announced For Krishna Janmashtami, Dahi Handi Celebrations: All You Need To Know | File Photo

Pune: Pune Traffic Police have announced several traffic diversions across the city in view of Krishna Janmashtami on September 4 and Dahi Handi celebrations on September 5. The changes will be implemented as required, depending on crowd and traffic conditions, to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

Major celebrations are expected in central Pune, particularly around Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road and Tilak Road, where large crowds are expected until the Dahi Handi events conclude.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare has issued orders under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Emergency vehicles, including fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles and ambulances, will be exempted from the restrictions.

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Bundgarden Traffic Division

On September 5, from 8 am to midnight, or as required, the road from Teen Tophkhana Chowk to Blue Nile Chowk, passing in front of the ISKCON temple, will be closed to traffic. Vehicles will be diverted, with the road from Blue Nile Chowk towards Teen Tophkhana Chowk being used for two-way traffic.

Wanawadi Traffic Division

From 4 pm on September 5 until the crowd disperses, traffic on Shivarkar Road will be closed as required.

Vehicles will be diverted through Constitution Chowk, Sungress School, Salunke Vihar Road and other designated alternative routes. Vehicles turning right from Constitution Chowk will use Flower Valley Lane and proceed towards Kedari Petrol Pump. Vehicles approaching from Salunke Vihar Road will also be diverted through Flower Valley Lane towards Kedari Petrol Pump.

Faraskhana Traffic Division

At Phadke Haud, traffic changes will be implemented from 4 pm on September 4 until the crowd disperses.

Vehicles travelling from Jijamata Chowk towards Phadke Haud Chowk via Ganesh Road will be diverted through Gadgil Putla, Kumbharwada Chowk, Pawale Chowk, Maya Bakery and Devjibaba.

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Traffic from Sonya Maruti Chowk towards Phadke Haud will remain closed, with vehicles being diverted via Laxmi Road. Vehicles travelling from Daruwala Bridge towards Phadke Haud via Ganesh Road will be diverted through Devjibaba, Hamzekhan Chowk and Laxmi Road.

Vehicles approaching Phadke Haud from Moti Chowk will be diverted via Kelkar Road, R.C.M. Gujarati High School and Ganesh Road.

Faraskhana and Vishrambaug Traffic Divisions

Several major diversions will be imposed from 4 pm on September 5 until the crowd disperses.

Vehicles travelling from Shivaji Road towards Swargate will be diverted from S.G. Barve Chowk via Jangli Maharaj Road, Khandoji Baba Chowk, Tilak Chowk and onwards through Tilak Road or Shastri Road.

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Vehicles travelling from Puram Chowk towards Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road will be diverted through Tilak Road, Alka Talkies Chowk and onwards via FC Road. Vehicles can also use the Sanas Putla Chowk–Senadatta Chowk route.

Traffic from S.G. Barve Chowk towards the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters will be diverted via Jangli Maharaj Road and Jhansi Rani Chowk.

One-way traffic will be allowed from Budhwar Chowk towards Appa Balwant Chowk. Vehicles travelling from Appa Balwant Chowk towards Budhwar Chowk will instead proceed straight on Bajirao Road.

Traffic from Rameshwar Chowk towards Shanipar Chowk will be closed and motorists have been asked to use alternative routes.

Traffic from Sonya Maruti Chowk towards Sevasadan Chowk via Laxmi Road will also be closed. Vehicles will be diverted towards Phadke Haud Chowk.

Traffic from Jijamata Chowk towards Daruwala Bridge via Ganesh Road will be diverted through Gadgil Putla, Kumbharwada Chowk, Pawale Chowk and the old Sat Toti police chowki route.

Traffic on Ganesh Road from Daruwala Bridge will be closed. Traffic at Devjibaba Chowk and Phadke Haud Chowk will also be restricted. Motorists have been advised to use the Apollo Theatre–Narpatgiri Chowk–Daruwala Bridge–Dudhmatti route.

Traffic from Sonya Maruti Chowk towards Moti Chowk and Phadke Haud Chowk will be restricted. Vehicles travelling towards Phadke Haud from Laxmi Road will have to turn right at Hamzekhan Chowk.

Warje Traffic Division

On September 4 and 5, from 4 pm until the crowd disperses, traffic approaching Church Chowk from Ambedkar Chowk will be diverted straight along Karve Road towards Warje Junction and onwards to the desired destination.

Traffic on the Rajaram Bridge–Cummins Chowk–Ambedkar Chowk (Panand Road) stretch will also be diverted through Spencer Chowk, Van Devi and Karve Road.

Lashkar Traffic Division

From 4 pm on September 5 until the crowd disperses, traffic restrictions will be imposed at several locations.

Traffic approaching Mahatma Gandhi Road from Golibar Maidan Chowk via Y Junction and Pandol Apartment will be stopped at Y Junction and diverted towards Khane Maruti Chowk. Vehicles heading towards Solapur Road will turn right from Khane Maruti Chowk.

Vehicles entering the city will be diverted from Khane Gasti Chowk via East Street, Indira Gandhi Chowk and Lashkar Police Station Chowk before proceeding towards Teen Tophkhana Chowk.

Traffic from Mufti Fauj Chowk towards Qureshi Masjid will be diverted towards Chudaman Talim. Traffic from Volga Chowk towards Mohammed Rafi Chowk will be stopped and diverted through East Street towards Indira Gandhi Chowk.

Traffic from Mahavir Chowk towards Sarbatwala Chowk will be diverted through MG Road towards Naaz Chowk, while traffic travelling in the opposite direction will be diverted through Taboot Street Road.

Traffic from Babajan Chowk towards Bhopale Chowk will be diverted towards Shivaji Market, while vehicles heading towards Qureshi Masjid will be diverted towards Nishat Talkies.

Traffic from Shivaji Market towards Centre Street Chowki and from Kolsagalli towards MG Road may also be stopped depending on the traffic situation.

Samarth Traffic Division

From 4 pm on September 5 until the crowd disperses, traffic between 15 August Chowk and Jadhav Bakery will be diverted through Sadanand Nagar and Jain Temple.

Vehicles travelling between Banker Talim Chowk and the old Motor Stand will be diverted through Bharat Talkies, Padmani Chowk and the old Motor Stand.

Traffic between Narpatgiri Chowk and Barke Aali will be diverted through Pyre House Chowk and Ashoka Hotel.

Kalepadal Traffic Division

Traffic diversions will be implemented from 4 pm on September 5 until the crowd disperses.

Vehicles travelling between Shriram Chowk, Kalepadal Road and the road alongside Runwal Signal Society will be diverted through Syed Nagar underpass, railway gate, Syed Nagar Road and Wadkar Mala.

Another alternative route will be available through Kalepadal underpass, DP Road, VR Patil Road, Selen Park Road and Kumar Pebble.

Traffic between Krishna Nagar and Tarwade Vasti DP Road will be diverted through Heaven Park and Palkhi Road. Other alternatives include the Heaven Park–Krishna Nagar Road–Mohammed Wadi Gaothan route and the Heaven Park–Palkhi Road–100-foot DP Road route.

The traffic police have appealed to motorists to use the designated alternative routes and cooperate with traffic personnel. The restrictions may be modified depending on traffic conditions and crowd movement at the celebration venues.