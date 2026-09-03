Caught On Camera: Vidyanand Bapat Slapped While Speaking To Media In Pune | Video Screengrab

Pune: Vidyanand Bapat, who has recently drawn attention for his campaign against DJs and high-decibel loudspeakers during the Ganesh festival, was allegedly slapped by a man while speaking to TV9 Marathi at Kashale Chowk on Tilak Road in Pune on Thursday.

Footage of the incident shows Bapat speaking to the television channel when a man approaches him and allegedly slaps him. The situation then appears to escalate, with other people joining the confrontation around Bapat.

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Bapat was at the spot as part of a feedback drive, during which he was speaking to members of the public about the use of loudspeakers and DJs during public festivals. His campaign against excessive noise has recently put him at the centre of a debate in Pune over the use of high-decibel sound systems during Ganeshotsav.

After the confrontation, police escorted Bapat away from the spot. Media personnel followed him as he was taken away from the area.

The incident comes after Bapat’s recent opposition to the use of DJs and high-volume loudspeakers during Ganeshotsav attracted widespread attention. During a Pune Municipal Corporation meeting on preparations for the festival, he had demanded restrictions on DJs and high-decibel sound systems.

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His remarks had triggered a heated confrontation with Ganesh mandal workers, following which footage of the exchange circulated on social media.

Bapat has maintained that his objection is to excessive noise and is not directed against Ganeshotsav or any particular religion. He has argued that similar restrictions should apply to loud sound systems used at other public events, including religious programmes, political rallies and processions.

The latest incident has brought renewed attention to tensions surrounding the debate over festival noise in Pune.