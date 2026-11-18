Pune Timber Market Fire Exposes 20-Year Encroachment, Civic Negligence; Mayor Orders Probe | Sourced

Pune: The massive fire at Timber Market triggered a heated debate during the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) General Body meeting on Wednesday, with corporators alleging that two decades of encroachments, illegal businesses, administrative negligence and delayed civic works contributed to the tragedy. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has ordered the administration to conduct a detailed inquiry into the fire and submit a report.

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Speaking during the discussion, local corporator Ajay Khedekar alleged that illegal sheds and businesses operating on a two-acre plot reserved for a children’s playground behind Timber Market were responsible for the scale of the blaze. He demanded the immediate removal of encroachments, criminal action against those running illegal businesses and compensation for authorised traders who suffered losses.

Khedekar alleged, “The two-acre plot behind Timber Market is reserved for a children’s playground, but it has been encroached upon for nearly 20 years. Unauthorised sheds have been erected there, and wafer factories and other illegal businesses are operating using stolen electricity. The administration’s negligence has allowed these activities to flourish, while licensed timber traders are paying the price.”

The fire broke out around 2am and intensified within half an hour, with flames reportedly visible across Pune. It took nearly five hours for 150 fire brigade personnel, 27 fire engines and 50 water tankers to bring the blaze under control.

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Khedekar said similar fire incidents had occurred in 2009 and 2017, raising questions about whether adequate preventive measures had been taken. He also pointed out that fire safety equipment, including fireballs and fire engines earlier stationed in the area, was no longer available amid rampant encroachments.

He said, “Had the fire spread towards the adjoining densely populated slum area, the lives of nearly 5,000 to 6,000 people could have been at risk. It is fortunate that the flames did not move in that direction.”

Contractor row over delayed culvert work

The discussion also turned into a confrontation over the delayed construction of a culvert near Chandan Sweet Mart, with corporators demanding action against contractor MB Patil, who had reportedly been blacklisted by the General Body in 2019-20.

Khedekar questioned how a contractor who had faced blacklisting could continue to receive municipal work. He demanded criminal cases against contractors responsible for delays, along with the recovery of damages caused by their negligence.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram clarified that MB Patil could not be blacklisted at present, as the deadline for completion of the culvert work had not yet expired.

Corporator Aishwarya Thorat strongly criticised the delay, claiming that the culvert work had remained pending for nearly one-and-a-half years despite repeated discussions with civic officials.

“If the work had been completed on time, the fire brigade, stationed barely 100 metres away and just two minutes from the spot, could have reached immediately and prevented the fire from spreading on such a large scale. Why should officials cite being new to their posts as an excuse? If newly elected corporators can learn their responsibilities within eight months, why can’t officials learn theirs in two to three months?” Thorat questioned.

She demanded that the Commissioner blacklist MB Patil immediately and revoke his contract. She also sought compensation for authorised shopkeepers and residents whose properties were damaged. Thorat said five to six houses were completely gutted in the fire.

Traders seek compensation; encroached plot to be reclaimed

Khedekar said authorised timber traders had suffered losses estimated at ₹2 crore to ₹3 crore each and demanded an urgent meeting between the Mayor and the District Collector to ensure compensation.

He said, “Wasting 50 tankers of water because of someone’s negligence at a time when Pune is facing water scarcity is deeply shameful. The authorised traders should not be left to suffer for the failures of the administration and those running illegal businesses.”

He further demanded that the PMC immediately reclaim the two-acre reserved plot, which was cleared after the fire, and develop it into a children’s playground to prevent future encroachments.

Corporator Ganesh Kalyankar also blamed illegal businesses operating on municipal land for the tragedy and demanded strict police action against those responsible.

Kalyankar said, “The fire occurred because people illegally erected sheds on municipal land and operated businesses there. Innocent citizens are now bearing the consequences. The Mayor should write to the Pune Police Commissioner and ensure strict criminal action against the encroachers.”

Kalyankar also praised firefighters and local youths who risked their lives while navigating narrow, densely populated lanes at night to extinguish the blaze.

The corporators unanimously praised the fire brigade personnel, including Sonavane, Sonune and Vijay Khilare, and their colleagues for their efforts in bringing the fire under control.