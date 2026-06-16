Pune: ‘Three Generations, No Rehabilitation' – Pawana Dam, Built In 1972, Still Leaves Hundreds Of Displaced Families Unrehabilitated

Pawana Dam, Pawana Nagar, Maval, Pune | Varad Bhatkhande

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Decades have passed since the construction of the Pawana Dam in the Pawana Nagar area of the Maval tehsil in Pune district. The dam quenches the thirst of Pimpri-Chinchwad City and Maval tehsil.

However, the farmers who sacrificed their lands for it are still wandering in search of justice today. A total of 1,203 farmers from 22 villages were affected by the dam’s construction. At that time, the government promised to give four acres of land to each affected farmer.

The Issue Of Farmers…

Shockingly, the administrative data shows that only 340 farmers have been allotted land so far. Even among them, the rehabilitation of many farmers remains limited to paper, as they have not received actual physical possession of the land to this day.

On the other hand, 863 farmers have been waiting for their rightful land and justice for the past 65 years. In this struggle spanning three generations, these farmers have received nothing but hollow assurances, marathon meetings, and endless discussions.

Dam Completed In 1972…

To resolve the water scarcity in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Maval region, the construction of the Pavana Dam was started in the year 1962. After about 10 years of hard work, the dam was completed in 1972. While the construction of the dam brought water to the region, the original inhabitants of the 22 villages falling under the submerged area were completely uprooted.

Today, the entire area around the Pavana Dam has transformed into a major tourist and commercial hub. Land prices there are skyrocketing. Large businesses like resorts, camping, boating, hotels, row houses, and villas are flourishing, enabling people to earn millions of rupees. Along with this, a network of many small and seasonal businesses has also spread across the area.

Amidst all this development and glamour, the original son of the soil has been lost. These farmers, who gave up their fertile lands for the development of the country and the city, have been forced to fight for their existence and rights for the last 70 to 75 years. The situation is such that despite being rendered homeless in their own country, they have to beg for justice at the government’s doorstep.

A Long History Of Protests…

Demanding their rights, the farmers affected by the Pawana Dam staged a ‘Pawana Water Shutdown’ protest in May 2025. Since the water supply of the entire Pimpri-Chinchwad city depends on this dam, the then guardian minister Chandrakant Patil held an important meeting with the protesting farmers, considering the severity of the agitation.

In this meeting, the farmers were given a written assurance that they would be given two acres of available government land in the Pawana Dam area and another two acres wherever land was available in other parts of the taluka. A detailed proposal in this regard was also sent by the Pune District Collector’s Office to the state’s Rehabilitation Department.

Unfortunately, no concrete decision has been taken on that proposal to date. Apart from this, when Anil Patil was the Rehabilitation Minister, three to four rounds of meetings were organised at his level as well. The Pawana Dam displaces have staged more than 25 major protests so far for their demands, but after every protest, the administration merely stages a drama of discussions and meetings, with no action taken on the ground.

Third Generation Fighting The Battle…

The original landowners whose lands were acquired for the dam in 1972 are no longer in this world. After them, their second generation and now their grandchildren (which are the third generation) are carrying this fight for their rights forward.

Due to the matter being dragged out for so long, thousands of sub-landowners (heirs) have emerged within the families of the original landowners. Under such circumstances, a major crisis staring the farmers in the face is how the land will be divided among so many stakeholders if the government does allot it in the future.

Experts believe that if the administration had taken a timely decision on this and provided a government job to at least one member of the affected families, these families would have received strong financial support, which they are deprived of today.

Reactions:

Pawana Dam-affected farmer Narayan Bodake of Maval Tehsil said, “The government should immediately give two acres of land to each affected person from the government land available in the Pawana Dam area and the remaining two acres at other places in the taluka.”

He added, “Along with this, a provision for reservation should be made for our children in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation recruitment. This struggle of ours has been going on continuously for three generations, but even after so many years, we have not received justice, which is extremely unfortunate.”

Maval MP Shrirang Barne of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena party said, “The Pawana Dam affected farmers have not yet received compensation for their lands. In this regard, farmers are submitting applications and memoranda to me.”

He also said, “Taking the problems of the farmers seriously, I have also corresponded with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It is difficult to resolve this issue without a meeting at the chief minister's level. Efforts are underway to bring justice to the farmers.”

Key Demands Of The Displaced Farmers

- The Pawana Dam affected farmers' demand that, as per the administrative order of 9th May 1973, all remaining affected landowners should be immediately allotted four acres of land each and be fully rehabilitated, just like the previously rehabilitated farmers.

- The current status of the proposal sent from the District Collector’s Office to the state’s Rehabilitation Department must be clarified.

- Priority should be given to the heirs of the displaced persons in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) jobs, and a special reserved quota should be fixed for the Pawana Dam-affected individuals in the municipal recruitment process.

- Furthermore, the farmers whose rehabilitation has only been shown on paper must be immediately handed over the actual physical possession of their lands.