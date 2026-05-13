Pune: Meat Waste Dumped In Pawana River Near Punawale Raises Fresh Pollution Concerns In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Varad Bhatkhande

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fresh concerns have emerged over pollution in the Pawana River after the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) found bags filled with animal meat and plastic waste dumped near Ram Mandir Ghat in Punawale, an area connected to the city’s drinking water supply system.

The Municipal Corporation has registered a police complaint against unidentified persons, accusing them of endangering public health by dumping waste into the riverbed.

Pawana River Is Major Source For The City…

According to civic officials, Pimpri-Chinchwad receives a major portion of its water supply from the Pawana Dam in Maval tehsil. Around 550 million litres of water per day are drawn from the dam and released into the Pavana River before being lifted from the Ravet barrage for treatment and supply across the city.

Officials said complaints had recently been received regarding waste being dumped into the Pavana riverbed and near the Ravet barrage. Residents had specifically alleged that meat sellers were throwing leftover animal waste and fat into the river from a bridge near Punawale village.

PCMC Probe Reveals Shocker…

Following the complaints, the PCMC’s Detection Squad conducted an inspection and found 12 bags containing animal meat near the Ram Mandir Dashkriya Ghat in the riverbed.

Civic officials said this is not the first such incident reported in the area. On April 23, around 30 bags filled with meat were found dumped in the same riverbed. Despite regular patrols and action by the municipal squad, repeated dumping incidents continue to surface.

Pankaj Sudhakar Dhende, Deputy Engineer from the PCMC Environment Engineering Department, filed a complaint at Ravet Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). Based on the complaint, police registered a case against unknown persons under the provisions of environmental and pollution control laws.

Growing Pollution Rivers…

The incident has once again triggered concerns over growing pollution levels in the Pavana River, which serves as an important water source for Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Speaking on the issue, Shiv Sena group leader Vishwajit Barne alleged that untreated sewage, chemicals and waste were continuously being released into the river.

“Sewage-mixed and chemical-laden water is being released directly into the river through drains. Meat is being dumped. The Pawana River is in a dead state, and the water has become poisonous. Contaminated sewer water is being supplied to the city,” he claimed.

PCMC’s Response…

PCMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni said the PCMC Detection Squad regularly monitors illegal dumping and encroachments along the riverbed, and action is being taken against violators.

“The Nuisance Detection Squad monitors those dumping debris in the Pavana River or encroaching upon natural streams. Punitive action is being taken. A case has been registered against the unknown individual(s) who dumped meat into the river,” Kulkarni said.

Police and civic officials are now trying to identify those responsible for the repeated dumping incidents.