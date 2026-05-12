Pune: PCMC Cuts Water To 24 Societies Over Faulty STPs In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has intensified action against housing societies that have failed to operate their Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) despite repeated notices and appeals. As part of the drive, water supply connections of 24 housing societies have already been disconnected in the city.

The action comes at a time when Pimpri-Chinchwad is facing a serious water shortage. Rainfall isn't going as expected, and the Pawana Dam -- the one that mostly quenches the city's thirst -- is running out of water too. Civic officials said many societies are not treating and reusing wastewater as required, leading to wastage of drinking water and increased river pollution.

PCMC Conducts Survey…

According to a survey conducted by the Municipal Corporation, 125 private sewage treatment plants with a combined treatment capacity of 23 million litres per day (MLD) are currently non-functional in the city.

Officials said there are a total of 494 private STPs in Pimpri-Chinchwad with a total capacity of 106 MLD. Out of these, 369 projects with a capacity of 83 MLD are operational, while the remaining 125 projects are shut.

The PCMC Environment Department has been following up with societies and providing technical assistance to restart the inactive plants. Authorities said first, second and third notices were issued to several societies before action was initiated.

Civic officials stated that because the STPs are not functioning, treated water is not being reused for purposes such as gardening and vehicle washing. Instead, societies are using drinking water for these activities, increasing pressure on the city’s water supply system.

Environment Dept Finds Reason Behind Pollution…

The Environment Department also found that some housing societies were allegedly releasing untreated sewage directly into nearby drains and riverbeds through pipelines and pumps. Officials warned that this is contributing to rising river pollution in the city.

In the first phase of action, the municipal corporation identified 62 societies where STPs were shut. Out of these, water connections of 24 societies have already been disconnected.

Officials said four societies have now started the process of restarting their sewage treatment plants. In three other cases, the STP projects have not yet been officially handed over by developers to the housing societies.

‘Keeping STPs Operational Is Necessary'

Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat said the Municipal Corporation’s Nuisance Detection Squad is also taking punitive action against developers responsible for delays in handing over or activating the projects.

PCMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni said keeping sewage treatment plants operational is necessary to prevent river pollution and conserve drinking water. He added that the civic body will continue strict action against societies violating the rules in the coming days.