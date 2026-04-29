Pimpri-Chinchwad: 42 Illegal Water Connections Disconnected In Chikhali & More Wasti Crackdown

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A new form of water theft has been uncovered in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where residents were using unauthorised tap connections while keeping their official metered taps shut. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) water supply department has taken action and disconnected 42 illegal connections in the Chikhali and More Wasti areas.

The drive was carried out under the PCMC’s ‘F’ regional ward office after repeated complaints of low water pressure and irregular supply.

During inspections, officials found that some households had installed a second, unauthorised tap connection. Water was being drawn through these illegal taps, while the official metered connections remained unused to avoid billing.

Following the findings, the department immediately removed 42 such unauthorised connections. Executive Engineer Vijay Singh Bhosale warned that strict legal action will be taken if residents reconnect illegal taps in the future.

Officials said the affected areas mainly consist of small houses built on plots of half to one guntha. The misuse of water connections had worsened supply issues for other residents in the locality.

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Limited Supply & Rising Demand…

Pimpri-Chinchwad has been receiving water on alternate days for the past six and a half years due to limited supply and rising demand. Civic data shows that nearly 40% of water is lost due to leakage, while theft remains another major concern.

The situation has worsened with the summer season, as demand for water has increased sharply. Many housing societies have been forced to depend on private tankers due to insufficient supply.

PCMC Intensifies Crackdown…

In response, the water supply department has intensified its crackdown on illegal practices. This includes action against unauthorised tap connections and the use of motor pumps to draw excess water.

Authorities have been instructed to identify such violations across the city and act without delay.

PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said that water theft will not be tolerated, and strict enforcement will continue to ensure fair distribution of water.