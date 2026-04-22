Pimpri-Chinchwad: Water Supply To Be Shut On April 28 For Maintenance Work | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Water supply across Pimpri-Chinchwad will be shut on the evening of 28th April due to maintenance work at the Nigdi Water Treatment Plant, the civic body said on Wednesday.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) announced that civil and electrical repair work will be carried out at the plant and at the zonal levels. As a result, the water supply will remain completely suspended across the city on Tuesday evening.

Officials said the impact will continue the next day. On 29th April, the morning water supply will be irregular and at low pressure in many areas.

The Water Supply Department of the PCMC has urged residents to store enough water in advance and use it carefully. Citizens have been asked to plan their usage to avoid inconvenience during the disruption.

The maintenance work is part of routine efforts to keep the city’s water infrastructure in good condition and prevent major breakdowns in the future. Work will be carried out at Sector 23 in Nigdi Pradhikaran and other key points in the supply system.

Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase said the shutdown is necessary to complete essential repairs. He added that the administration will try to finish the work on time and restore normal supply as soon as possible.

Civic officials said such periodic maintenance is important to ensure long-term stability of the water supply system in the rapidly growing city.