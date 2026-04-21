Pune: Major Water Cut On April 23 Due To Maintenance Work - Check If Your Area Will Be Affected | Representative Photo

The Water Supply Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a city-wide water supply shutdown on Thursday (April 23) due to urgent electrical, pumping and structural maintenance work at multiple water treatment and pumping stations.

According to a press note issued by the civic body, the water supply will remain completely shut from 12pm on Wednesday to 12pm on Thursday in areas served by key facilities such as Parvati, Warje, Vadgaon, Lashkar and Bhama Askhed water centres, among others.

Civic officials have also warned that water supply on Friday may be delayed and available at low pressure. Citizens have been urged to store adequate water in advance and use it carefully during this period.

A large part of the city will be affected by the shutdown. This includes central Pune areas like Guruwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Nana Peth, Bhawani Peth, Ghorpade Peth, Swargate, Shivajinagar and Deccan.

Southern localities such as Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Padmavati, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Kondhwa and Ambegaon will also face disruption. In the western suburbs, Kothrud, Warje Malwadi, Bavdhan, Karve Nagar, Hingne and Shivne are expected to be impacted.

The eastern belt covering Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kharadi, Chandan Nagar, Lohegaon, Dhanori, Viman Nagar and Vishrantwadi will also see water supply cuts. Other key locations such as Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Sus, Khadki, Yerawada, Camp, Koregaon Park and surrounding areas are included in the affected zones.

In addition, newly merged villages and areas under booster pumping systems, including Khadakwasla, Nanded, Nandoshi and parts of NDA Road, will also experience disruption.

The shutdown is part of a planned maintenance drive covering major infrastructure such as water purification centres at Parvati, Vadgaon and Bhama Askhed, key pumping stations including Rajiv Gandhi and Lashkar, and storage systems like tanks and jackwells at Khadakwasla and Warje. The work is aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring the long-term reliability of Pune’s water supply system.

PMC Chief Engineer Nandkishore Jagtap has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration, store sufficient water in advance and avoid wastage. Residents are advised to plan their routine accordingly, as the normal water supply may take time to fully resume even after restoration.