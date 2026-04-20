Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Slam PCMC After Meeting Adjourned Without Addressing Key Issues

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A protest broke out in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) against the INDI Alliance on Monday, where almost every corporator from the city participated. This has resulted in the adjournment of the general body meetings until 5th May, as announced by Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge.

The general body meeting of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for the month of April was organised on Monday. Mayor Ravi Landge presided over the meeting. All corporators were present in the hall wearing black bands on their arms.

The protest was done against the INDI alliance due to the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill being rejected in parliament last week.

However, the city is currently grappling with several issues related to water, electricity, and infrastructure. Residents questioned how their concerns would be addressed, especially with no general body meetings scheduled for the next fortnight. They also raised concerns about the role of civic corporators and other public representatives.

Sanjivan Sangale, president of Chikhali Moshi Housing Society Federation Limited, said, “The General Body Meeting is held to take welfare decisions for the people of Pimpri Chinchwad city and to discuss and provide solutions for various public issues. Even though there is currently a major problem regarding basic needs like water in the city, not a single corporator uttered a single word about it. Instead, the meeting was adjourned until May 5.”

Sangale further said, “While the citizens of Pimpri Chinchwad are facing a burning issue like water scarcity, how appropriate is it to adjourn the General Body Meeting without showing any sensitivity or holding any discussion on this acute water problem?" Our society federation publicly condemns all of this…”

Sachin Londhe of the Wakad-Pimpri Chinchwad Residents Development and Welfare Association shared similar sentiments. He said, “The General Body Meeting of the PCMC corporators held today was adjourned until May 5th amidst protests and marches without addressing a single civic issue. On behalf of all housing societies, we strongly condemn this. While critical public issues like summer water management are burning, prioritising party agendas over the concerns of the citizens is highly condemnable.”