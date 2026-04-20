Pune VIDEO: PCMC Protest Turns Awkward As BJP Leader Raises Slogan Against ‘Own’ Government | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: PCMC Protest Turns Awkward As BJP Leader Raises Slogan Against ‘Own’ Government | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking moment was witnessed on Monday during the protest led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which left many people confused.

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PCMC House Leader and BJP corporator Prashant Shitole raised a slogan against the government. However, many pointed out the irony, as those raising the slogans are themselves part of the ruling party at the civic, state, and central levels -- prompting questions about who exactly they were protesting against.

As soon as House Leader Prashant Shitole raised the slogan “What should be done with this government?”, Mayor Ravi Landge, MLA Uma Khapre, and other corporators shouted back, “Head down, legs up!” (a traditional Marathi protest slogan – "Ya sarkar cha karaycha kay? Khali doka var paay!”).

It is a way of saying the government is "nonsensical" or "inverted" in its logic and needs to be set straight or overthrown.

Upon realising that the slogan was directed generally against “the government", Shitole corrected himself and raised the slogan again, specifying, “What should be done with the ‘INDIA’ bloc?”

General Body Adjourned…

A protest broke out in the PCMC building on Monday due to the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill being rejected in parliament last week. An aggressive stance was taken on national issues in the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body -- particularly by women leaders belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Women corporators within PCMC said, “The mentality of the INDI Alliance and Congress is anti-women. Because of this alliance, the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill was rejected in the Lok Sabha. The INDIA alliance politicised the women’s bill. Women themselves will bring an end to this alliance.”

Taking an aggressive stance, the corporators demanded the adjournment of the meeting to protest against the INDIA alliance. Following that, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge adjourned the meeting until 5th May. Following the adjournment, all corporators staged a protest in front of the entrance.

The general body meeting of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for the month of April was organised on Monday. Mayor Ravi Landge presided over the meeting. All corporators were present in the hall wearing black bands on their arms.