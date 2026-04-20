Pune: PCMC Inquiry Panel Misses Deadline In ₹52-Crore Scam Case, Tensions Rise In Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Body

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The inquiry committee probing the alleged Rs 52-crore scam involving bogus supplementary motions in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has failed to submit its report within the stipulated deadline, triggering a political standoff ahead of Monday’s general body meeting.

PCMC’s Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barne of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has warned that the civic body’s proceedings will not be allowed to function if the report is not tabled before the meeting scheduled for 20th April.

The case centres on PCMC’s Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Pravin Jain, who is accused of independently clearing bills for more than 70 projects through allegedly bogus supplementary motions.

The issue has raised serious concerns over violations of financial discipline, budgetary controls, and mandatory approvals under the Municipal Corporation Act of 1949.

Taking note of the allegations, PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi had constituted an inquiry committee and directed it to submit a detailed report within seven days. However, the committee has missed the deadline, and the report is still pending.

Civic officials said the controversy has brought disrepute to the municipal corporation across the state. With no report submitted so far, tensions are expected to run high during the general body meeting.

‘If Report Not Presented, Proceedings Will Stall’

The issue has also led to internal differences within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with reports of factional divides emerging after the scam came to light. Following intervention from senior leaders, party office-bearers held a joint press conference to present a united front.

Barne said the administration was duty-bound to submit the report within the given timeframe. He added that he has spoken to the commissioner, who is expected to make the report public before Monday’s meeting. If the report is not presented, he reiterated that the proceedings of the municipal corporation will be stalled.