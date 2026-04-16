Explained: How ₹52 Crore Was Cleared In Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Using Fake Motions

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Allegations of financial misconduct have surfaced in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), where payments of Rs 52 crore were reportedly released to contractors through bogus supplementary motions.

The issue has triggered an internal inquiry and exposed tensions within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PCMC Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barne claimed that Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Pravin Jain manipulated budget provisions and failed to stop the payments. He also alleged that Jain misled the PCMC Commissioner by falsely stating that the transactions had been halted.

According to Barne, the payments were made by increasing and decreasing provisions in the revised 2025–26 and original 2026–27 budgets using fake classification motions. He said these motions were not officially approved during the budget meeting. Even though some documents had corporators’ signatures, Jain did not verify their authenticity.

PCMC House Leader Prashant Shitole said the administration’s malpractice had been exposed. He added that strict action would be taken and no one would be protected. He also denied any internal conflict within the party.

Action Will Be Taken: Mayor

The controversy led to a joint press conference by Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge, Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar, Barne, Shitole, and BJP City President Shatrughan Kate. They said the party is united and serious about action against those responsible.

Mayor Landge confirmed that action will be taken against the guilty, including Jain. Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner Manoj Lonkar, who is also the inquiry committee secretary, said the probe into the payments is in its final stage. A report will be submitted to the Commissioner soon.

Officials also said a separate inquiry into bank changes and related work over the past three years may need more time.