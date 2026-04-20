Pune: Chaos In Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Body As Leaders Clash Over Women’s Reservation Bill’s Rejection In Centre

Chaos In Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Body As Leaders Clash Over Women’s Reservation Bill’s Rejection In Centre | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A protest broke out in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday due to the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill being rejected in parliament last week. An aggressive stance was taken on national issues in the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body -- particularly by women leaders belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Women corporators within PCMC said, “The mentality of the INDI Alliance and Congress is anti-women. Because of this alliance, the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill was rejected in the Lok Sabha. The INDIA alliance politicised the women’s bill. Women themselves will bring an end to this alliance.”

Taking an aggressive stance, the corporators demanded the adjournment of the meeting to protest against the INDIA alliance. Following that, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge adjourned the meeting until 5th May. Following the adjournment, all corporators staged a protest in front of the entrance.

The general body meeting of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for the month of April was organised on Monday. Mayor Ravi Landge presided over the meeting. All corporators were present in the hall wearing black bands on their arms.

‘Women Have Been Insulted’

“Women have been insulted by the rejection of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill. Women have proven their leadership through every opportunity they have received. We condemn the dirty politics of Congress,” said Yogita Nagargoje of the BJP.

Former Mayor Shakuntala Dharade also condemned Congress. She said, “The central government had brought a bill to provide reservations for women. However, by opposing the bill, Congress has insulted women. If women had received 33% reservation in the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha, even I felt that I could have become an MLA.”

“Congress has been removed from the city, and women will remove Congress from the country as well,” said Sheetal Shinde.

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‘Women's Bill Rejected Due To Opposition’

Varsha Jagtap of the NCP said, “Sharad Pawar gave 33% reservation for women in local self-government elections. The women’s reservation bill for the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly was introduced late. Even though it was late, there was joy. However, the bill was rejected due to opposition. The opposition must feel that women should not enter politics. Women will never tolerate this insult.”

Sulabha Ubale of the Shiv Sena said, “The INDIA alliance politicised the women’s bill. Women will end this alliance. After the bill was rejected, Congress felt a demonic joy.”

Observing the angry sentiments of the women corporators, Mayor Landge adjourned the general body meeting until 1:00 PM on 5th May. Archana Saste, Rita Sanap, Sharmila Babar, Shailaja More, Vaishali Ghodekar, Vinod Nadhe, and Kunal Vavhalkar also participated in the discussion.